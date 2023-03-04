Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 expert and Head Manager for the Call of Duty League (CDL) team OpTic Texas revealed key points to win Hardpoint in Ranked Play. Raymond “Rambo” Lussier is the former coach of the team and advises players to follow the tricks professionals use in high-stakes matches.

The developers recently added Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2’s playlist alongside the release of the Season 2 update. Activision introduced different ranks and a progression method for the player base to experience a CDL-like environment from the comfort of their homes.

Hardpoint is one of the game modes allowed in Ranked Play and follows a ruleset similar to that of the international league.

Here is a detailed look into Rambo’s top tips for the community for climbing the ranks in Modern Warfare 2.

OpTic Texas former coach Rambo recommends strategies for Hardpoint in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

The Ranked Play mode in Modern Warfare 2 fundamentally creates a competitive environment where players can test their mettle. Individual and team performances are taken into consideration when the system rewards or renounces Skill Rating points from an account. The ruleset is clear with several restrictions on weapons, maps, and even game modes.

The allowed modes in Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play are Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control. They are also restricted to a small map pool, which can only be changed by the publisher.

Rambo’s Hardpoint tips

Hardpoint is a popular game mode in Modern Warfare 2 that was previously present in the Call of Duty series. Players are tasked with maintaining control of random points throughout the map, which in turn rewards the team with points. The team which reaches the required amount of points first wins the match.

1) Map control

Rambo takes the example of a clip from Anthony “OpTic Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro and explains that it is important to maintain map control. Players should push toward the enemy spawn point and create favorable gunfight scenarios while the team rakes in points from the hardpoint.

This generally blocks the opposition spawn in the area and they are forced to respawn in awkward areas, making it harder for them to take control of the objective.

2) Spread out

The former OpTic Texas coach recommends players take individual routes when attacking the objective area. This allows the team to strike enemy defenses from multiple directions and dismantle their control piece by piece. It is a great strategy to take down any enemy team that sets up its defenses directly around the Hardpoint.

However, it is important to maintain coordination while launching such attacks and avoid isolated gunfight scenarios.

3) Utilizing trophy system and grenades

The trophy system is a great tool when defending the objective in Modern Warfare 2’s Hardpoint mode. Players can deter various throwables and avoid being invaded by the enemy team with this field upgrade. This strategy also buys the team enough time to launch a counter-attack and move on to the next objective point.

The entire team can carry a total of eight grenades and flashbangs that can be used as an attacker. These grenades should be tactically targeted to weaken the defenses in one or two directions for the players to egress onto the objective and initiate a fight.

Fans and rank grinders can also take notes from the various CDL matches available on platforms like YouTube. Understanding the importance of utilities and proper strategizing can secure consecutive victories. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Ranked Play tips, tricks, and weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes