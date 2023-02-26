Popular Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 player and content creator RaidAway showcased his best Lachmann Sub build for Ranked Play in a YouTube video. The gamer shows a combination of attachments that makes the weapon optimal for Ranked matches.

With the release of its second seasonal update, Ranked Play was added to Modern Warfare 2's playlist. The mode was implemented with a ruleset similar to the Call of Duty League (CDL), where certain weapons and attachments are restricted. The matches are restricted to only three game types with a limited map pool.

Here is RaidAway’s suggested Lachmann Sub weapon build for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked mode.

RaidAway recommends new Lachmann Sub build for Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play

The developers must consider various metrics like game data, pick rate, and player feedback before implementing weapon changes. The February 24 patch introduced numerous new adjustments and buried the usage of one-shot sniper rifle builds.

The Lachmann Sub has been one of the top choices in the sub-machine gun category among professional players. It is an evergreen pick that can provide consistent results and remains highly reliable for close-quarter combat.

Lachmann Sub weapon build

The Lachmann Sub is a shining member of the Lachmann and Meer weapons platform. It has a long legacy in the Call of Duty saga and is lovingly called the “MP5” due to its previous iterations. The fan-favorite weapon can be used to shut down enemies in close and medium-range gunfights with ease.

RaidAway suggests a brand new build for the Lachmann Sub to capitalize on its strengths in Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play. Here is the complete build with a brief description of all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Barrel: FTAC M-SUB 12°

FTAC M-SUB 12° Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Recommended tuning:

FTAC M-SUB 12°: +0.39 vertical, -0.23 horizontal

+0.39 vertical, -0.23 horizontal Lachmann TCG-10: -0.58 vertical, -0.45 horizontal

The FTAC M-SUB 12° increases hip fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. It reduces the weapon’s overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed. The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability without reducing stats.

The 40-Round extended magazine is a great middle-ground choice for gaining ammo per magazine without sacrificing much movement speed. The Lachmann TCG-10 increases recoil control further but reduces aiming stability.

The LM Stockless Mod is another great attachment that increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control. However, it reduces aiming recoil control, stability, and flinch resistance.

RaidAway’s Lachmann Sub weapon build focuses on boosting the weapon's mobility and damage range for close and medium-range gunfight situations. It is not the fastest Lachmann Sub build but scores high on its handling stats.

The modes and maps for Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 have limited space, creating a favorable situation for sub-machine guns. This weapon class's movement speed and fire rate make it easier for players to engage and evade gunfights. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Ranked mode weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes