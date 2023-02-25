Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 February 24 Season 2 weapon changes

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 were just released on the game's official website. Season 2 introduced a massive amount of playable content as well as some well-balanced adjustments.

The highly anticipated update featured four new maps, the inclusion of Ranked Play, and the addition of iconic series features like Gun Game and Infected Land to the Multiplayer mode. Furthermore, a new Japanese-themed Warzone 2 map, Ashika Island, was added to the Resurgence and DMZ game modes.

Interestingly, the previous patch had very little effect on the game's weapons meta. However, over time, the developers have gathered enough data to make certain in-depth changes to the weaponry. This article discusses all of the weapon adjustments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2.

All of the adjustments to Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, and the overpowered Fennec 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2

Season 2 was a significant update for the community, introducing tons of content that piqued the interest of players and bringing nerfs to the incredibly strong Fennec 45 SMG. Listed below are all of the seasonal update's weapon adjustments:

1) Assault Rifles

RPK

Increased initial bullet vertical recoil

Increased horizontal recoil

Reduced damage ranges

Kastov 762

Reduced damage ranges

ISO Hemlock

Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan

2) Submachine Guns

Fennec 45

Reduced far damage

Reduced damage against armor

Requires two additional bullets to break 3 Armor Plates

3) Battle Rifle

FTac Recon

Increased sprint speed

Lachmann-762

Increased damage range

Reduced ADS speed

Reduced hip spread min

Increased hip spread while moving

Increase sprint speed

SO-14

Increased movement speed

TAQ-V

Reduced near damage

Reduced muzzle velocity

Reduced far damage range

Reduced movement speed

Attachment adjustments

1) Ammunition

Incendiary Ammunition

Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate Players

Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.

Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.

New weapons launched in Season 2

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 brought five new pieces of weaponry as part of the update. Amongst these are the ISO Hemlock AR, KV Broadside Shotgun, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, and Tempus Torrent Markman Rifle. The first four are from different classes and were revealed on the very first day of Season 2's official release. The final weapon, the Tempus Torrent Rifle, will be made available in a mid-season update.

Other bug fixes

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed an issue allowing players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.

Ranked Play

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing players to receive harsher suspensions than intended in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.

Warzone 2

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down players in a single shot.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active Loadout Field Upgrade slot in Warzone 2.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a four-minute timer when the actual timer is three minutes once accepted.

Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.

Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the “Placed 155th” message upon Squad elimination.

DMZ

Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.

Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.

Fixed an issue related to Players getting stuck with a repeating “Downloading Instance Inventory” message.

Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.

