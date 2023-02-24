Call of Duty Warzone 2 pro Ayden recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing his latest KV Broadside weapon build. The player announced that he broke his kill record using the new Season 2 weapon in the Resurgence mode. The entire gameplay video was attached, presenting the effectiveness of the build.

The Warzone 2 player and content creator Ayden utilized the KV Broadside shotgun with a newfound build to decimate enemy operators. The second seasonal update adds a new shotgun class weapon and is readily available as ground loot. Ayden successfully created a monstrous KV Broadside loadout and capitalized on its strengths.

Here is a detailed look into Ayden’s KV Broadside weapon build for Warzone 2 Resurgence.

Ayden recommends a lethal KV Broadside build for Warzone 2’s Resurgence mode.

Activision announced five new weapons arriving with the Season 2 update. Three of the weapons were added alongside the launch of the second season. The Crossbow and Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle will arrive later in the season. The ISO Hemlock managed to climb the ranks and establish itself as one of the strongest guns in Warzone 2 while the KV Broadside struggled.

Ayden’s build boasts the power of this semi-automatic shotgun and its capacity to take down enemies in close-quarter combat. The Broadside's base stats are excellent, making it a viable secondary choice for the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island.

KV Broadside weapon build

The KV Broadside has several redeeming qualities, but its semi-automatic fire rate takes the medal. Players can afford to employ aggressive push strategies with the weapon as it can eliminate enemies with just around two shots. Players can boost the gun's stats with the correct choice of attachments in the advanced gunsmith system.

Ayden suggests his KV Broadside build for Resurgence as an easy way to shut down opposing teams. Here is the complete build, alongside the pros and cons of each attachment.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

Recommended tuning:

Range Twelve: +0.5 vertical, +0.4 horizontal

+0.5 vertical, +0.4 horizontal Bryson Improved Choke: +0.13 vertical, +0.3 horizontal

+0.13 vertical, +0.3 horizontal Point-G3P 04: -0.48 vertical, +51 horizontal

The Range Twelve barrel attachment increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. It affects the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and hip recoil control. The Bryson Improved Choke muzzle tightens the pellet spread, increasing the damage range but reducing recoil stabilization and ADS speed.

The Point-G3P 04 laser drastically increases hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, and sprint-to-fire speed. The Dashbolt 60 increases the KV Broadside’s fire rate while reducing its recoil control. The massive 25 Shell Drum makes it easier for players to take consecutive gunfights without reloading often.

It is important to remember that Ayden’s KV Broadside build focuses on increasing damage range and hip fire effectiveness. Players rarely use a shotgun with ADS, so the reduction in ADS speed becomes a minor factor.

The Season 2 update has introduced several gameplay changes and weapon adjustments to counter the previous meta. However, players can pair the KV Broadside with the RPK in Resurgence to make the most out of it. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes