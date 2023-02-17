Best KV Broadside loadout for Modern Warfare 2

KV Broadside is one of the four new weapons added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the Season 2 update. It is based on the Kastov platform and shares its likeness with weapons like Kastov 762 and Kastov 74u. However, unlike the other two, the KV Broadside is a shotgun.

Call of Duty defines it as the "fastest-firing semi-auto firearm" in the game. It shoots 12-gauge shells that can annihilate enemies within a matter of seconds. Moreover, the weapon's fast fire rate also allows its users to recover from a missed shot and get back to the target without any delay.

Being a shotgun, it excels at close-range encounters. However, the gun isn't perfect right out of the box and will require a few adjustments. Hence, this guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachments to use with the KV Broadside Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2

KV Broadside is the first addition to the Shotgun class since the game's launch. As a result, the weapon has quickly risen in popularity. Before players can get started with building the perfect loadout, they will need to acquire it. Thankfully, the gun can be unlocked for free through the Season 02 Battle Pass.

It is available in sector B4 of the Battle Pass, which makes it an early unlock. To acquire it, players will have to first earn all four rewards in the B4 sector. Once obtained, they can proceed to unlock the KV Broadside Shotgun, which is the HVT of sector B4.

However, as mentioned earlier, it isn't perfect right off the bat and will require some tuning. The following are some of the best attachments to use with the KV Broadside shotgun to make it a close-range monstrosity:

Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Laser: 7mW Canted Laser

7mW Canted Laser Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Here's how these attachments impact the shotgun's performance in-game:

Barrel: Range Twelve improves the weapon's hip fire accuracy along with bullet velocity and damage range.

Most shotgun players prefer to hip fire, and having higher accuracy in that respect certainly increases the chances of lethal damage. Moreover, as shotguns lack range, this barrel enables them to shoot farther with less damage fall off.

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke also boosts the damage range of the weapon and tightens the pellet spread. This ensures that all shots are concentrated at the point the player has aimed at dealing maximum damage.

Laser: 7mW Canted Laser enhances the aim down sight speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed. The improved sprint-to-fire speed enables the player to be quick with their movements and be aggressive when the situation calls for it in Modern Warfare 2.

Stock: VLK Stockless also enhances the shotgun's sprint-to-fire speed. It also comes with additional benefits such as an increased hip fire recoil control and overall character movement speed.

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip also improves the weapon's sprint-to-fire speed along with the aim-down sight speed. However, it increases the recoil as well. Thankfully, other attachments in the list, such as the VLK Stockless and Range Twelve, help negate this.

These are the best attachments to use with the KV Broadside shotgun in Modern Warfare 2. However, it is essential to note here that this build won't be ideal for Warzone 2. Moreover, this loadout is for players who prefer to play aggressively. This loadout may not be the best for them otherwise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 are now available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

