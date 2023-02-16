Modern Warfare 2 "Season 1 tokens not showing in Season 2" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Ever since the launch of Season 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have been claiming that their Season 1 Battle Pass tokens are missing. These tokens are used to unlock the Battle Pass sectors and progress them to acquire rewards.

Battle Pass tokens are not easy to acquire and often require a lot of grinding. Players can buy from the in-game store if they wish to skip this task. Hence, with them missing, the community took to various social media platforms to express their concerns.

Primary factors behind missing Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 tokens in Season 2

The absence of Season 1 tokens in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 has become a major source of worry for players. After investing countless hours and resources into unlocking these tokens, losing access to them can be disheartening. Nonetheless, it is important to note that there are potential explanations for this issue that may offer some solace to the affected players.

Several possible factors could account for the disappearance of Season 1 tokens in Season 2. Among the most prevalent explanations are the following two:

Reason 1: Unused tokens were automatically used

If a player did not complete the Season 1 Battle Pass and had some leftover tokens, these would have been automatically applied to unlock random tiers within the Battle Pass at the end of the season. This information is typically communicated to players through the game itself, and Call of Duty has made statements to clarify this process on multiple occasions.

For instance, if a player had completed 90% of the Battle Pass and had five unused tokens, those tokens would have been automatically applied at the end to unlock five random tiers within the Battle Pass. Unfortunately, retrieving these tokens once they have been used in this manner is impossible.

While this may be frustrating for players hoping to save their tokens or use them for a specific reward in the upcoming Seasons, the game doesn't allow players to do so.

Reason 2: Technical glitch

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We are investigating an issue with some Players’ extra Battle Pass Tokens from Season 01 not being shown in the token bank for Season 02. Stay tuned for updates.



For players who did not fall into the first category and are missing their Season 1 tokens, this is likely the result of a technical glitch or error within the game. However, the good news is that Infinity Ward, the developer of Modern Warfare 2, has acknowledged this issue and is actively working on resolving it for all affected players.

Infinity Ward is expected to release a patch or update to address the missing Season 1 tokens. In the meantime, users affected by this issue may find that restarting the game can sometimes help to fix the problem completely.

It is also worth noting that occasionally, Battle Pass tokens earned in the game do not appear right away, and players may have to wait for them to be added to their accounts.

These aspects are currently known about the missing Season 1 tokens in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. However, if they do not appear after a reasonable amount of time, it is recommended to contact Activision's support team for further assistance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 are now available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

