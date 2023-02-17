How to check your Combat Records in Warzone 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has included the much-requested Combat Records in the game. Although players were previously informed that Combat Records would return with the Season 1 Reloaded update, the feature was ultimately delayed. Nevertheless, the developers listened to the community's requests, and the feature is now available.

Combat Records is a crucial feature that provides players with insights into their gameplay by displaying detailed data such as total kills, deaths, and wins, along with other information. With this, players can improve their skills and strategize their gameplay accordingly.

Including Combat Records in the shooter title adds an extra layer of depth to the game, making it more engaging and competitive. This guide takes a closer look at the process of checking one's Combat Records in Warzone 2.

Guide to viewing one's Combat Records in Warzone 2

Combat Records provides intricate details of a player's performance in Warzone 2. Although the feature was present in Modern Warfare 2, it has been missing in the game since its inception. However, the feature has now been added to the title with the Season 2 update. Checking one's Combat Records in the game is straightforward.

Here's how you can check your Combat Records in the battle royale FPS:

Step 1: First, launch Call of Duty HQ and select Warzone 2 from the available cards.

Step 2: Head to the Launcher Menu in the top right corner of the screen. Alternatively, PC users can press 'F1' to bring up the menu directly.

Step 3: Select 'Stats.' This option will have a bar graph icon in the bottom left corner of the Launcher Menu screen.

Checking Battle Royale stats (Image via Activision)

Step 4: The game will present two options - Multiplayer and Battle Royale. To view Warzone 2 stats, select 'Battle Royale.' However, if you want to check your Modern Warfare 2 records, select 'Multiplayer.'

These are the steps to check one's Combat Records in the game. However, it is essential to note that players must complete five Battle Royale matches in Season 2 to access their stats. This is because the game will only count one's performance from Season 2 onwards. Hence, statistics from the previous Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded updates will not appear.

Viewing Combat Records is easy and can be checked within a matter of seconds. Combat Records enables players to track their performance throughout matches. This information can come in handy if they are trying to improve their skills and performance in the game.

Combat Records serve more than just tracking in-game performance and helping players improve their gameplay. The statistics from this feature can also serve as a tool for bragging to friends and other players, thus, adding a social aspect to the feature.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 are now available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

