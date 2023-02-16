Warzone 2 Season 2 guide: How to get IFAK for DMZ Health Conscious mission

Health Conscious is a DMZ mission in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This Tier 1 mission is part of the Legion faction and involves players dropping into the Exclusion Zone, looting a few items, and finally extracting an Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK). However, finding the IFAK can be challenging as the item doesn't appear in one particular location and spawns randomly throughout the Exclusion Zones.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 came with many changes and additions. Apart from introducing a new map for DMZ called Ashika Island, the latest update also refreshed DMZ stats and introduced a new faction called Crown. With this refresh and new factions added to the game, DMZ has received a fresh set of contracts for players to grind through.

While some would like to complete a contract without preconceptions, others would like to know what they are getting into. For those players, this guide will take a closer look at how to find the IFAK in Season 2 of DMZ.

Guide to getting the IFAK in Season 2 of Warzone 2's DMZ

Health Conscious' mission objective states that a few combatants in the faction have suffered injuries during an assault. Since the situation is dire and the medical supplies in the FOB are low, they can't afford to send in transport vehicles to retrieve the items. Hence, players and their teams are assigned the task of grabbing them.

The mission involves players looting a medicine cabinet and extracting one IFAK and two bandages. Once players have successfully looted and safely exfiltrated, the mission will be completed. Although one can find bandages almost everywhere on the map, the difficult part is finding the IFAK.

This kit spawns randomly throughout DMZ's Exclusion Zone. Thankfully, Warzone 2's DMZ is somewhat realistic in nature in the sense that players can expect to find items in locations where they are likely to spawn. For example, players looking for heavy weaponry are more likely to find it in police stations or military bases.

Similarly, since IFAK is a first-aid item, it generally spawns in medical cabinets, hospitals, and bathrooms with a first-aid box. While the spawn locations of IFAKs may vary, they are often strategically placed in high-risk areas, requiring players to take calculated risks to retrieve them.

Once obtained, players can successfully head to the extraction locations to exfiltrate from the map with the items to complete the mission.

The above information is all there is to know about retrieving an IFAK in the Health Conscious mission of Warzone 2's DMZ. Players do not need to search every nook and corner of the map, as these items are more likely to spawn in specific locations. This step will save players time and ensure their safety throughout the match.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 are now available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

