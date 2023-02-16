All new vehicle changes in Warzone 2 season 2: Introduction of Personal Watercraft, vehicle changes, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 2 will feature a new aquatic vehicle, allowing for quick and easy travel across any body of water and opening up new repositioning strategies. The seasonal update will also include vehicular improvements aimed at improving the overall player experience.

Vehicles have become a crucial component of Warzone 2 as they can be used to engage and avoid combat, or take cover during intense gunfights. The addition of aquatic vehicles has provided players with new opportunities to strategize by leveraging a watercraft to secure victories.

Let's take a closer look at the new vehicle and the changes in the upcoming Season 2 update for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will feature a new watercraft alongside vehicle adjustments

Activision is making a significant move by introducing a wealth of playable content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. One of the standout features coming with the Season 2 update is the Resurgence mode and its exclusive map Ashika Island. The official Call of Duty patch notes offer a sneak peek at the new aquatic vehicles showcased in Ashika Island's scenery.

Each vehicle in Warzone 2 has unique dynamics and interacts differently with the maps, offering players a variety of strategic options. The addition of the new watercraft will allow them to employ different methods to control the map.

Personal Watercraft

The Personal Watercraft is a small and agile motorboat that can carry a maximum of two operators. The unique trait of this aquatic vehicle is that it can maneuver over shallow water bodies due to its size. The details of its top speed and fuel range have not been revealed at the time of writing this article.

Vehicle adjustments

The developers have introduced a few changes to the existing vehicles in Warzone 2. Here is a list of all the adjustments that will go live with the Season 2 update.

Vehicle turrets now cool down faster if they don’t overheat

Added War Track customization on the Armored Truck

Added EV charging stations for the GMC Hummer EV

Shooting windows no longer damages the vehicle itself

Make vehicle exits less likely to fail beneath low roofs

Vehicle bug fixes

Activision also addressed various vehicle bugs and deployed fixes with the latest seasonal update. Here is a list of all the vehicle bug fixes.

Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited fuel by leaning out of vehicles

Fixed an issue with the refueling bar not appearing under certain conditions

Fixed an issue with vehicle armor not reducing explosion damage properly

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Tank tracks weren't animating properly

Fixed various ways the player could get out of bounds with vehicle collisions

Fixed the low-fuel warning not clearing for passengers when there wasn’t a driver

The second seasonal update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will bring in several changes. Fans and enthusiasts can take a quick look at the official Call of Duty blog to get detailed information about Season 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes