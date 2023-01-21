Warzone 2: New glitch causes players to become invisible after being hit by a car

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's community recently discovered a glitch that causes players to become invisible when they get hit by a vehicle. This bug isn't rare and is known to occur frequently in the game. Ever since it was discovered, it has been shared countless times on social media sites.

Warzone 2 is by no means a perfect game. Although it's fun, it is plagued by numerous glitches and bugs that ruin the overall experience. While the developers have been listening to the community and fixing issues by the hour, a lot still remains to be solved.

Geeky Pastimes, a full-time content creator from the UK, recently shared a clip of his experience with the glitch through his official Twitter account. In the 30-second video, he is seen driving his vehicle and ramming into his enemy and the corpse flying into the house.

The content creator then ran inside the house to clear it out of the remaining enemies. To his surprise, he died from bullets that came out of nowhere. He saw no players and was yet taken down. Confused and shocked, he decided to check out the Kill Cam. He was stunned by the findings.

He discovered that the corpse that flew inside the house was just a take, and the enemy didn't die. Rather, they turned invisible and easily went face-to-face with Geeky Pastimes and eliminated him. The content creator then mentions that this isn't the first experience with the glitch.

How does the invisible player glitch work in Warzone 2?

Going by the events in the clip, the glitch appears to be caused by a collision between a player and a car in Warzone 2. When a player is hit by a car, their character will turn invisible, making them difficult for other players to spot.

Being a glitch, it can be exploited by players in several ways. It enables users to sneak up on other players and take them by surprise. Users need to report any glitches they encounter to help the developers fix them promptly and maintain the game's integrity.

Exploiting glitches that offer an unfair advantage is considered cheating. This could lead to a permanent ban. Hence, it is advised not to do so, including the invisible player glitch.

This is all there is to know about the glitch in Warzone 2 that turns players invisible when they get hit by a car.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

