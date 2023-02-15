Warzone 2 streamer reveals most "broken" thing in Warzone 2, but it is not a weapon

Warzone 2 is a vastly improved version of its predecessor. Players of the earlier Warzone title used to be nasty, using Cargo Trucks to rotate into excellent positions. The truck was so strong that it was capable of running over a large number of enemies. The vehicle meta became so out of control that, in some matches, the last round seemed more like a battle between vehicles.

Activision implemented a refueling mechanism in Warzone 2 that nerfed the vehicle meta. Players can't simply roam around in one as they have to refuel it at gas stations available in specific locations. Furthermore, Drill Charges, a destructive piece of equipment meant to disable vehicles, were also introduced.

Famous YouTubers JackFrags and WillfromWork experimented with the effectiveness of vehicles and concluded why LTV is "broken." The following article covers all the information.

Warzone 2's LTV is "broken," according to JackFrags

LTV is a newly added vehicle in Warzone 2 and was first featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a specialized light combat vehicle built to handle severe terrain and unconventional warfare. The armored vehicle has incredible speed, is well-protected from all sides, and can last over four minutes without refueling.

JackFrags and WillfromWork experimented with the vehicle and performed marvelously with the LTV in two battle royale matches. The YouTubers then stated that they had created a tank out of the LTV.

Will piloted the car in the matches while Jack stood above it, firing and wreaking havoc with a TAQ-56 and Signal 50. With the LTV, they roamed around Al Mazrah confidently, where it seemed nearly impossible to stop the vehicle.

They lost the first match, but in the second, they chased down the final team with the vehicle and secured a memorable win.

Will claimed after the victory that the LTV is the new meta that has returned to Warzone 2. Jack agreed with his comment and came to the conclusion that it is the best weapon mass to be introduced in the game.

However, players should remember to place a Trophy System on top to protect the LTV from being damaged by throwables.

About TAG 56 and Signal 50

In the game, the TAQ-56 is a versatile assault rifle. Its slower rate of fire makes it useful at long ranges and for smooth recoil management. The weapon's recoil is considerably more manageable, and with the right attachments, it is an effective weapon in Warzone 2.

The TAQ-56 is an effective rifle to employ with a sniper, and the Signal 50 is perhaps one of the best in the game. It is an extremely powerful weapon with improved damage, range, handling, and accuracy. Despite being a bolt-action sniper rifle, it has quick rechambering speed.

The loadout is ideal if you want to utilize JackFrag's LTV meta, as the TAQ-56's low rate of fire allows you to shoot accurately from a moving vehicle. If the right positions are maintained, the Signal 50 can be used to acquire some easy picks.

