How to get better FPS in Warzone 2

COD fans can finally play Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after its recent November 16 global release on all supported platforms. Activision's latest battle royale title arrives with the promise of an improved gaming experience through newly added features and a complete overhaul of multiple well-known mechanics.

Warzone 2 will share a common platform with Modern Warfare 2 that was released around three weeks ago and created a path for it to become a grand success. Both titles provide a massive list of configurable settings that players can adjust for the best possible gameplay experience. However, this process can be risky without knowing which settings to change.

To that end, the developers have provided brief descriptions of each listed setting and how they affect the game. Fans can read the article below to find out more details about the most efficient methods to boost Warzone 2’s performance on their systems.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Warzone 2 settings that increase FPS

Performance is paramount for any video game title that launches nowadays, and it's critical for those that prefer to play multiplayer games seriously. The performance of a video game can be affected in different ways, but it's primarily dependent on the state of the system hardware and how well the game itself is optimized.

A high enough count of Frames Per Second (FPS) with crystal clear visibility is generally considered to be the best possible performance in Warzone 2. Unfortunately, players sometimes have to compromise on one end to meet the other so that the playing field is level, at least to some degree.

How to boost FPS

Before tweaking any of the settings in Warzone 2, it's important that players head over to the Interface section of the settings list and click on the Telemetry section to locate the FPS counter option. Turning this on will act as a real-time response to changed settings and their impact on the game.

This is the easiest method to gain the most FPS while not dealing a heavy blow to the visuals in Warzone 2.

Click on Graphics and head over to the Quality tab.

Under Quality presets, click on the “Reset to recommended” option and select “Performance” from the pop-up window.

While the manual method of changing all the settings can be time-consuming, this sometimes provides better results than Warzone 2’s auto-detecting performance mode. Here is a list of all the settings that can provide maximum FPS without destroying the visual beauty of Warzone 2.

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off (turn on if screen tearing occurs)

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Distant Level of Detail: Low

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: Low

Particle Quality Level: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Medium

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Water Caustics: Off

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Spot Cache: Low

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Weather Grid Volumes: Off

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On (On+Boost only for bottleneck issues)

Depth of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

These settings should only be altered if the performance mode does not boost FPS for Warzone 2 or only if players follow a proper guide and have prior knowledge of handling these configurations. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more articles about Activision's latest battle royale title.

Poll : 0 votes