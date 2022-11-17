Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 2060

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally underway. The latest offering from Activision brings several graphical upgrades and AI technology to set itself apart from other games in the genre.

The most recent title was launched with Al Mazrah, a large map with varied terrain. It has enabled fans to explore Oasis with mini pools to large buildings clustered in a city. However, all these technological implementations come at the cost of performance.

The RTX 2060 was the entry point for gamers into the world of ray tracing. The Nvidia GPU delivers excellent rasterization performance along with several benefits such as DLSS.

Back in 2019, this card was the choice for gamers who wanted a brilliant 1080p performance with ray tracing capabilities. However, the GPU has started showing its age.

This guide takes a closer look at the best settings for Warzone 2 using the RTX 2060 to derive optimal results.

RTX 2060 handles Warzone 2 exceptionally well

Warzone 2 is known for its poor optimization on PC. The game is heavy on both the GPU and the CPU. It demands the best of one's hardware to deliver the smoothest and most visually appealing experience.

However, despite its age, the RTX 2060 handles the title brilliantly. Here are the best Warzone 2 settings that deliver smooth framerates without compromising a lot on visual fidelity:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 2060

RTX 2060 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Normal

Normal Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Caustics: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These are the most optimal settings for playing Warzone 2 with the RTX 2060. Gamers are also advised to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any performance issues. As Beenox, the developer for the PC version, suggested via their official Twitter handle, it is recommended to install driver version 526.86.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

