Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 2060

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally underway. The latest offering from Activision brings several graphical upgrades and AI technology to set itself apart from other games in the genre.
The most recent title was launched with Al Mazrah, a large map with varied terrain. It has enabled fans to explore Oasis with mini pools to large buildings clustered in a city. However, all these technological implementations come at the cost of performance.
The RTX 2060 was the entry point for gamers into the world of ray tracing. The Nvidia GPU delivers excellent rasterization performance along with several benefits such as DLSS.
Back in 2019, this card was the choice for gamers who wanted a brilliant 1080p performance with ray tracing capabilities. However, the GPU has started showing its age.
This guide takes a closer look at the best settings for Warzone 2 using the RTX 2060 to derive optimal results.
RTX 2060 handles Warzone 2 exceptionally well
Warzone 2 is known for its poor optimization on PC. The game is heavy on both the GPU and the CPU. It demands the best of one's hardware to deliver the smoothest and most visually appealing experience.
However, despite its age, the RTX 2060 handles the title brilliantly. Here are the best Warzone 2 settings that deliver smooth framerates without compromising a lot on visual fidelity:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 2060
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Normal
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Caustics: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These are the most optimal settings for playing Warzone 2 with the RTX 2060. Gamers are also advised to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any performance issues. As Beenox, the developer for the PC version, suggested via their official Twitter handle, it is recommended to install driver version 526.86.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.