Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has finally arrived after much anticipation. The title brings several graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more, to deliver a truly next-gen gaming experience. The latest improvements will help bring the new map of 'Al Mazrah' to life. It features varied terrains from seas, oases, industries, clustered buildings, and more.
RTX 2070 was a high mid-range offering from Nvidia that launched back in 2018. It was an excellent card back in the day and delivered brilliant performances in 1080p and 1440p. It was even capable of 4K gaming on some titles back in the day.
However, over time, more powerful GPUs have replaced the spot RTX 2070 held. Despite this, it stands strong against the test of time and performs exceptionally well in Warzone 2. This article takes a closer look at the best settings for the card to run the game well.
RTX 2070 delivers amazing performance in Warzone 2
RTX 2070 performs decent framerates in Warzone 2 without compromising much on the visual aspects. The title's several customization options make the process of adjusting settings a breeze. It enables users to tweak the graphical settings to their heart's content to derive the results as per preference.
Here are the best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 2070:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 2070
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Low
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference. However, it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings deliver optimal performance in Warzone 2. However, it is essential to note here that users may further tweak them to derive more framerate by lowering graphics quality or gain better visual fidelity by sacrificing a few frames.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.