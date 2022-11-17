Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has finally arrived after much anticipation. The title brings several graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more, to deliver a truly next-gen gaming experience. The latest improvements will help bring the new map of 'Al Mazrah' to life. It features varied terrains from seas, oases, industries, clustered buildings, and more.

RTX 2070 was a high mid-range offering from Nvidia that launched back in 2018. It was an excellent card back in the day and delivered brilliant performances in 1080p and 1440p. It was even capable of 4K gaming on some titles back in the day.

However, over time, more powerful GPUs have replaced the spot RTX 2070 held. Despite this, it stands strong against the test of time and performs exceptionally well in Warzone 2. This article takes a closer look at the best settings for the card to run the game well.

RTX 2070 delivers amazing performance in Warzone 2

RTX 2070 performs decent framerates in Warzone 2 without compromising much on the visual aspects. The title's several customization options make the process of adjusting settings a breeze. It enables users to tweak the graphical settings to their heart's content to derive the results as per preference.

Here are the best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 2070:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 2070

RTX 2070 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Low

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference. However, it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference. However, it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings deliver optimal performance in Warzone 2. However, it is essential to note here that users may further tweak them to derive more framerate by lowering graphics quality or gain better visual fidelity by sacrificing a few frames.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

