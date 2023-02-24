Call of Duty Warzone 2 players requested for the number of armor plates to be increased for Ashika Island. The developers recently released an official statement regarding the issue and updated that more armor plates will be available via ground loot in the Resurgence mode.

The developers initially changed the looting behavior for the Resurgence mode so that eliminated operators would drop an additional armor plate. Players enjoyed massive loot regarding weapons, ammunition, and throwables alongside other equipment. The fast-paced nature of the Ashika Island matches quickly burned through the limited armor plate loot.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island receives armor plate ground loot increment

Raven Software @RavenSoftware A minor A minor #Warzone2 update has gone live to increase the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island. 🛡️ 📢 A minor #Warzone2 update has gone live to increase the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island. 🛡️

Activision has introduced several new playable contents for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the arrival of the Season 2 update. The player base has adapted to the recent changes and is enjoying the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island. But the nature of the mode creates a shortage of armor plates for players in the long run.

This issue was raised by the community, which the developers quickly addressed. A patch was released, increasing the loot for armor plates on Ashika Island.

Resurgence armor plate loot changes

One of the developers for Warzone 2 is Raven Software, working closely with Activision. The developer studio recently posted on Twitter citing the armor plate loot changes for Resurgence mode on Ashika Island.

The Resurgence mode allows players to redeploy after a cooldown after elimination if one of their team members is still alive. However, the system stops when the circle collapses and reaches its concluding rounds. The redeployed players spawn with rudimentary weapons and carry several armor plates.

The repeated redeployment caused a shortage of armor plates, making players vulnerable in the last circles. The developers addressed the issue and increased the amount of ground loot for armor plates to counter this recurring issue. The team introduced rapid changes to balance the playing field for players.

The publisher changed the armor system for Warzone 2 with the second seasonal update. Players will deploy with two plates and can equip another to complete the three-plated armor. Players must maintain a stock of armor plates as it serves as the first layer of defense in gunfights. Running out of plates will essentially result in players engaging in battles without protection, which can be fatal.

Armor plate boxes are available as ground loot in Warzone 2, which can be used to regain many plates. It is a healthy practice for at least one team member to carry an armor plate box. Another way to obtain armor plates is by purchasing them from buy stations with cash loot.

However, buy stations can quickly turn into hostile zones as players take control of such points to get their preferred weapons and equipment.

The Season 2 update added loot mechanic changes and reworked the backpack system. The developers introducing such Quality of Life (QoL) adjustments seem to have satiated the community. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Resurgence weapon build guides.

