Warzone 2's new glitch is letting players go inside Buy Stations in Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 players have discovered yet another glitch right after Season 2 went live. They are finding themselves stuck inside Buy Stations or hiding under them due to the new bug.

After Season 2 went live on February 15, the developers fixed multiple issues immediately by releasing a patch within 24 hours. However, it is always possible to discover more game-breaking glitches or bugs, especially after a major update.

Reddit user finds new glitch where you can go inside a Buy Station in Warzone 2

On Reddit, user u/drvel uploaded a video showcasing the glitch they accidentally discovered. The player can be seen jumping from a window and running towards a Buy Station. While doing so, they slide into the machine.

Until this point, there is no sign of a glitch. However, the player then tries to purchase items and gets stuck inside the machine. The video shows how they could only see the interior of the Buy Station in Warzone 2.

Usually, such glitches allow players to hide underneath a wall or a floor and shoot others from a safe, though bugged, position. However, the video does not show us if that is possible in this case. As it is, getting stuck under a Buy Station may not a great experience for anyone.

The developers are yet to fix this situation, but a user named u/Due_Lengthiness_6369 gave a temporary solution that players can try out. To get out of the machine, one can "try laying down and crawling away from the buy station."

They stated that the fix worked for them the last time they were caught in this bug. Until Raven Software takes the matter into consideration and offers a solution, players can attempt to exit the Buy Station in this manner if affected by the glitch.

Warzone 2 Season 2 has brought back Resurgence, 1v1 Gulag, and more

There's a plethora of content that players can now explore after the seasonal update. The brand new resurgence map "Ashika Island" is already in-game, and gamers can experience the changes made to quality-of-life and looting. With the return of 3 plate vests and 1v1 Gulag, the game is trying to appeal to a wider fanbase.

Warzone 2's DMZ has also received new factions with the season 2 update. The extraction mode in Call of Duty is a new way to play the game, where you can complete objectives and exfiltrate while fighting other players and AI enemies at the same time.

