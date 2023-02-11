Warzone 2 Season 2 DMZ changes: Ashika Island, enemy tuning, spawn point changes, and a lot more

Season 2 of Warzone 2 is scheduled to introduce tons of changes. The developers have given us a glimpse of some of them in an announcement posted on the official Call of Duty blog. The changes will reportedly be implemented in the upcoming patch.

To enhance the core battle royale gameplay of Warzone 2, Season 2 will finally introduce the highly anticipated Resurgence mode and a brand new small map called Ashika Island along with it. The quality-of-life (QOL) updates, which players have been looking forward to, will also arrive in the game.

However, it is not just the battle royale mode that will be undergoing a major overhaul. The DMZ mode will also see a few major changes in Season 2. Players can expect the upcoming patch to provide a new content update for the extraction-style game mode and improve its playability.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will bring changes to the DMZ mode

The DMZ mode of Warzone 2 is a Tarkov-esque extraction shooter, the first of its kind to be added to a Call of Duty title. Season 1 has been very successful, with a large number of players dropping in almost regularly to get their daily fix of DMZ.

Season 2 will bring quite a few changes to the fan-favorite mode. The seasonal progression wipe will be accompanied by tons of new content to explore.

DMZ reset and refresh

The developers have announced that players' DMZ inventories will get reset in Season 2. The contraband weapon inventory will revert to the starting weapons, and the key stash will also be emptied. Faction missions and mission progression will be wiped, as they intend to add new missions to accommodate the inclusion of a new Exclusion zone.

That said, the Insured Weapon Slots unlocked in Season 1 will remain as they are and not be refreshed. Moreover, permanent rewards from boss fights and weapon cases will also not be reset, with the exception of Contraband weapons and keys.

Crown - A new faction

Crown - The fourth faction of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Adding on to Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous, Season 2 of Warzone 2 will introduce a brand new faction to DMZ called the Crown. As revealed by the intel so far, the Crown faction will be a British Group with its own unique set of missions and corresponding permanent rewards. However, it will only be available to players who own a copy of Modern Warfare 2.

AI enemies and mission difficulty tuning

Call of Duty



New Faction Missions

New Boss

New Weapons Case

Get ready for Contraband stash reset Tensions have never been higher as the power struggle over the new Exclusion Zone reaches a fever pitch in DMZ 🗺️New Faction MissionsNew BossNew Weapons CaseGet ready for Contraband stash reset Tensions have never been higher as the power struggle over the new Exclusion Zone reaches a fever pitch in DMZ 🗺️👑 New Faction Missions💣 New Boss💼 New Weapons Case❌ Get ready for Contraband stash reset https://t.co/DXVkpwgA5N

Season 2 of Warzone 2 will change the AI enemy combatants and faction mission difficulty. The upcoming patch will adjust the number and types of AI spawning as well as their accuracy at range to address the difficulties faced by Operators in DMZ.

Certain faction missions have been quite difficult for players to complete in Season 1, especially a few Tier 3 missions. After looking into feedback from the community, the developers have decided to re-adjust the difficulty scaling of those missions to make them easier to complete in Season 2 while still being challenging enough to retain interest.

Spawn point readjustment

Spawn points in DMZ will also see a reshuffle such that players don't spawn too far from major loot spots and contracts. This should ensure that everyone enjoys the gameplay right from the start of the DMZ match.

Ashika Island in DMZ

Ashika Island will be the latest Exclusion Zone in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Although Ashika Island has been mainly designed for the Resurgence mode, it will also be added to the DMZ playlist as the third Exclusion Zone after Al Mazrah and Building 21.

This Exclusion Zone will have a unique set of faction missions that can only be completed there. Normal faction missions, which are not specific to any Exclusion zone, can also be completed on this map.

Unlike Building 21, which requires an Access key for entry, Ashika Island will be an open Exclusion zone, just like Al Mazrah.

The Bombmaker- New boss enemy

Bombmaker is the latest boss-tier opponent in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Following the concept of the Chemist, the Juggernaut, and the Attack Chopper Commander, Ashika Island will feature its own unique AI boss enemy, called the Bombmaker. Although the exact location of this new enemy unit has not been revealed yet, we do know that he will carry a weapon case on him, just like his counterparts on Al Mazrah and Building 21.

Players will have to kill the Bombmaker and successfully extract his weapon case from Ashika Island to get their hands on exciting, permanently unlocked items.

Rushers will be a huge headache for players in the indoors of buildings in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Alongside the new boss, Season 2 will introduce a new type of AI enemy called the Rushers. They will not have much health and armor, but they will be more agile and equipped with a pistol and a short sword. This enemy unit is expected to be a menace in close quarter combat.

These are all the changes that have been announced for DMZ so far. They will be implemented when Warzone 2's second seasonal patch goes live on February 15.

