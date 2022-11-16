Warzone 2.0 is launching globally in a few hours, after which the entire community will be flooding the servers to experience this new title first-hand. The game will share a common platform with Modern Warfare 2 to enable seamless cross-progression between all the different games.

Warzone 2.0 will introduce a highly anticipated game mode that has been in development for a long time, called DMZ. DMZ, or Demilitarized Zone, is going to be Call of Duty’s vision of Escape From Tarkov and provide a sandbox survival experience to the entire player base. Along with this massive new game mode, the community will witness the beginning of Season 1 along with a Battle Pass that will be shared across all titles.

Fighting for survival in a Battle Royale like Warzone 2.0 is drastically different from trying to survive by gathering loot and roaming through buildings to obtain some form of weaponry to fight back enemies, despite deploying on the same map. This mode will maximize the rewards for players who use strategy and tactical advantage to win fights and minimize wasting resources since the land will not be bountiful.

Warzone 2.0 DMZ mode weapons and blueprints

Players will have to complete a mission or a set of objectives that will be provided to them in order to secure extraction out of the DMZ mode. The stakes are higher in this game mode as fans can lose their collected loot if they are killed in gunfights or similar skirmishes as the map becomes a hunting ground.

Fortunately, Warzone 2.0’s DMZ will provide players with the opportunity to secure firearms but it will require a fair amount of work as they have to scour the massive map of Al Mazrah and check every nook and cranny for weapons, bullets, and other supplies. All of the weapons currently present in the arsenal will be available on the map, but it is not certain that one will always find what they are looking for.

Contraband weapons

All weapons that are found in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode are considered to be contraband weapons. These weapons are the primary line of defense and offense in the mode and are crucial items that are lost in the DMZ upon death.

These weapons can be found lying idly on the ground, hidden away in containers, or on enemy operatives or AI combatants. Everything available in the mode is up for grabs for the winner of the battle. Securing better loot and supplies will almost always help players gain victory over other less prepared soldiers in the zone.

Weapon Blueprints

Weapon blueprints are similar to basic loot with a unique property in DMZ that can be acquired simply by finding them or stumbling upon them. These blueprints do not drop on death unlike other items in DMZ and become inaccessible for a period of time.

These are the two different and unique types of weapon classifications that will be featured in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ game mode. It is crucial that all players have a decent understanding of the title before diving in head first and losing their hard-earned collectibles. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates as we regularly cover stories around Activision’s new game modes.

