Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 January 30 patch notes: Bug fixes, DMZ changes, navigation improvements and a lot more

Developers of Call of Duty have recently released a small patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The latest patch for both titles introduces tons of bug fixes along with improvements to the various issues which were causing both games to crash frequently.

This mini-update of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is a small stopgap from the developers to improve the playability of the titles, which are in-line for significant advancements in the upcoming Season 2 patch.

As we all know, the developers have delayed the upcoming seasonal update for two weeks as they wish to dedicate more time to introducing a bevy of content and improvements to both games.

However, it seems like they haven't forgotten to address the immediate issues plaguing both the titles, and the latest January 30 patch attests to the effort that is being given by the development team to increase the appeal of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 among the players.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone January 2 30 updates: What are the changes?

As stated above, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently riddled with plenty of glitches, exploits, and other issues, causing both titles to lose players at an alarming rate.

However, it seems like the developers have kept a close eye on the feedback from the community, and the latest January 30 mini-update will be addressing quite a few issues that are causing problems to the playerbase.

Global Changes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

General :

Crashes - This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Bug Fixes :

Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.

Fixed an issue where Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a Weapon.

Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.

Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren't showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.

Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.

Fixed an issue causing some players to crash when dismissing a notification.

Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.

Navigation improvements :

Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.

Fixed an issue that was preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.

Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.

Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.

Warzone 2 Specific changes

Bug Fixes :

Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone near water could cause some players to lose movement.

DMZ :

Fixed an issue causing the Rewards section of the Faction Mission menu to display incorrectly.

Addressed several issues impacting the functionality and navigation of equipping and previewing Insured Weapons.

Fixed an issue where Players could not access Gunsmith to change camos when equipping a Launcher in an Insured Weapon slot.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, these are all the changes mentioned in the patch notes introduced by the January 30 mini-update in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

