Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 brings major changes to the game: Hardcore, Ranked Play, perk balancing, and more

Modern Warfare 2 is Activision's latest take on the campaign plus multiplayer genre, and the title has introduced quite a few new gameplay mechanics for players to explore and enjoy.

At the same time, the game has also been riddled with a substantial amount of issues which has caused it to bleed players at an astounding rate. However, the developers are finally paying heed to the community's feedback. The upcoming Season 2 patch will introduce tons of desired changes to improve the playability of Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 update will add highly desirable content updates and improvements

In a recent post on the official Call of Duty blog, Modern Warfare 2 developers have revealed significant details regarding the upcoming update.

1) Audio: The first on the agenda is regarding the improvement of audio in the game. The title has been suffering from audio issues since the first day of launch, and this has caused quite some discontent in the Call of Duty community.

The developers have stated that the Season 2 patch will add a new and advanced Occlusion sound engine, drastically improving the ambient and surrounding sound of the game.

2) Perk balancing: Certain issues were noticed regarding the activation time of some of the perk packages in the title. The significant number of points required to activate the bonus and ultimate perks of the Ghost Perk package has caused a significant decrease in its usage.

As such, the developers have announced that they will reduce the cost of points required to activate this package's bonus and ultimate perk by 50 percent and 25 percent, respectively. This will allow aggressive players to attain Ghost much earlier in the match, thus improving their positive contribution to the result of the match.

3) Weapon Balancing: Like any other patch, the upcoming Season 2 will also be introducing quite a few changes to the stats of the weapons. The rebalancing is expected to revitalize the stale meta of the game and promote a new set of weapons to the meta-tier of the title.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Read the bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience ▶️ bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… https://t.co/q2iG2Ptkit

4) Hardcore Mode: The Season 2 update will also reintroduce the much-desired Hardcore mode to the title. Although the Tier 1 mode has been an adequate replacement, veteran fans of the title have been clamoring for the return of the classic Hardcore Mode since the game's launch.

The developers have paid close attention to the severe community feedback in the last month and are bringing back the classic Hardcore to replace Tier 1 from the playlist.

5) Playlist update: The launch of the Season 2 patch will be celebrated with the return of the Valentine's Day multiplayer playlist. The developers have also stated that they will be organizing one weekly poll per month on Twitter for fans to vote and choose one mode for that week’s playlists from a rotating pool.

6) Ranked Mode: The Season 2 update will finally be adding the Ranked mode for multiplayer, which has been a much-awaited arrival for fans of the title. The ranked mode will finally do some fan service for the players, as those with higher skill ceilings will have a proper reason to grind and improve their skillsey.

The arrival of the Ranked mode in Modern Warfare 2 is expected to finally stop the severe bleeding of players from the game and bring back many of the crowd who have already stopped playing the game.

Leaks by dataminers also hint at the return of the Castle map along with the usual cosmetic additions that will arrive with the new patch.

The upcoming patch is expected to improve the game's playability by several tiers, and hopefully, the developers will deliver a stunning update to Modern Warfare 2.

Poll : 0 votes