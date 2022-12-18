Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest Battle Royale game that was released a few weeks after the publisher launched its campaign multiplayer title, Modern Warfare 2. Both games were created on a common platform and introduced a cross-progression feature that bridges them simultaneously.

Warzone 2 is a realistic combat game where the ultimate victor has to prove their worth by surviving until the very end by overcoming various adversities on the battlefield. Unlike its prequel, this game requires the proper usage of equipment and weapons available at its disposal to hold an advantage over opposing teams.

Perks are special abilities that provide players with a single augmentation to help them out while being deployed on the massive map of Al Mazrah. While there are various combinations that can be created, the game provides some of the best premade Perk Packages.

Read on to find the best pre-built package that players can use in Warzone 2.

Note: This is a Ranked List and reflects the opinion of the author. The choices may differ for every individual.

Warzone 2 best Perk Packages

Perk Packages are a bundled form of different tiers of perks that can be equipped with a preferred weapon class. These bundles usually contain a total of four perks where two are basic perks followed by a bonus perk. Over time, the bonus perk paves the path for activation of the ultimate perk that grants more advantages.

A properly curated Perk Package can sometimes provide the key boost required for securing a Warzone victory. It is important to note that the behavior of each perk is different and can vary with the player’s style of play.

Perk Package

A total of eight pre-built Perk Packages in Warzone 2 can be freely equipped from the weapons tab. Listed below are all the packages ranked from least to most useful after considering the current weapons meta and strategic gameplay in the Battle Royale.

8- Sentinel

Sentinel 7- Commando

Commando 6- Warden

Warden 5- Recon

Recon 4- Scout

Scout 3- Vanguard

Vanguard 2- Weapon Specialist

Weapon Specialist 1- Specter

Let us take a look at the top three packages that players can use in Warzone 2 while competing in active gunfights:

3. Vanguard

The Vanguard package is balanced as it contains four highly useful perks - Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert. Double Time increases the duration of tactical sprints and also improves crouch movement speed. Bomb Squad is crucial in Warzone 2 as players prefer to use explosive devices such as bomb drones and traps to initiate fights and disorient enemy teams.

Resupply can regenerate the Lethal over 30 seconds and can also be used to lock down different buildings and structures on the map. High Alert is a great ultimate perk that warns a player if they are being actively watched or are in the line of sight of enemy Operators.

2. Weapon Specialist

Weapon Specialist is the only Perk Package in the entire game that features the Overkill Perk. Additionally, it contains Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor perks that bolster a player's performance during heavy gunfights. This package allows the player to carry two primary weapons and take on hostiles with more confidence.

Strong Arm allows players to throw equipment further and shows the trajectory or path of the throwables. Spotter is another great addition that is useful for aggressive players as it highlights enemy equipment deployed nearby. Survivor is the ultimate perk in this package and decreases the time required to get revived by allies and pings the enemy that downed them.

1. Specter

The Specter package contains Double Time and Tracker as its base perks, Spotter as the bonus, and Ghost as the ultimate perk. It is currently the best Perk Package in Warzone 2 as it offers stealth and the necessary force to remove enemies from the map.

Tracker allows players to see a trail of footprints left behind by enemy Operators and hides kill markers from other enemies. Ghost is a very important perk in the game as it can make a player undetectable with UAVs, portable radars, and heartbeat sensors.

This concludes our take on the best Perk Packages in Warzone 2 for players to utilize and score consecutive victories. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more tips and tricks as we bring further developments from Activision.

