Warzone 2 guide: Top 5 lethal equipment to use in battle royale and DMZ

The latest battle royale craze has been surpassed by Call of Duty Warzone 2. Fans of the first Warzone are enthralled by the improved gameplay, aesthetics, and mechanics because they believe this iteration to be far better than the first.

A whole new weaponry arsenal was included, based on previous COD games, to help players in action, in addition to significant and recognizable characteristics. One of the most sophisticated weapon customization systems in any Call of Duty game is the new Gunsmith 2.0. Players can fine-tune each attachment and follow the progression system for weapons in Warzone 2.

Equipments for DMZ(image via Activision)

Effective and lethal grenades to explore in Warzone 2

In Call of Duty, there is equipment for every kind of gameplay These can range from grenades to throwing knives. Choosing a combination of lethal and tactical gear becomes pivotal, that will serve the player well during a fight. These are the 5 most lethal pieces of equipment in Warzone 2:

1) Proximity Mine

After MW2019, Proximity Mines are back and better than ever. The arming of a proximity mine makes it ready to launch a disk into the air in response to an approaching attacker. Proximity Mines deal significant damage overall, especially to vehicles. However they do have a couple of counter measures.

The Bomb Squad perk and prone before it explodes are the counters for this. The latter requires you to start lying down as soon as the mine activates, which calls for quick reflexes or situational awareness. The former demands a perk slot. Also, you could opt to shoot at a mine, if you see one, which could blast it and clear the way for you. The Proximity Mine is your best option if you regularly anchor or like the odd free kill.

2) Frag Grenade

We shouldn't have to explain how a frag grenade in a Call of Duty game works. Yet, some players are not confident enough with its effectiveness. Frag Grenades are excellent for flushing enemies out of cover since they can reflect off of objects.

3) Throwing Knife

Warzone 2's throwing knife has a lot more applications. Your throwing knife may be used almost instantly and with only one tap anywhere on the body. You can chain the throwing knife numerous times before you are killed, thanks to the fact that it is a lethal item that you can reclaim from defeated foes.

The improved melee you get from the item is perhaps more significant than the item itself. When you have a throwing knife with you, your melee attack becomes one-hit fatal. Use your melee with a throwing knife equipped for quick XP points if you're having trouble leveling-up a weapon. A throwing knife is a terrific tool for aggressive players once they become used to throwing it.

4) Semtex

A Semtex grenade's utility in Warzone 2 is unrivaled. Semtex is a stick-to-surface explosive that is significantly simpler to operate. You don't have to be concerned about the grenade rolling away from the enemy or taking too long to detonate. If your aim is accurate, someone will be killed by the Semtex. These are very effective because they cause a significant amount of damage and are very simple to use. It's challenging to surpass something that reliable.

5) Drill Charge

The Drill Charge was designed for people who absolutely despise campers. A grenade is released on the opposing side after a wall is breached by a drill charge. This explosion will kill you unless Bomb Squad is activated, making it the best defense against campers and more passive playstyles for Warzone 2.

Additionally, you are not limited to vertical walls. You can drill through walls, roofs, moveable covers, whole cars, and even other players. Additionally, the Drill Charge will kill anyone operating an enemy vehicle if stuck to it. Drill Charges are one of Warzone's greatest lethal weaponry and are useful in every circumstance.

These are a few of Warzone 2's best lethal equipment. Do keep in mind that each piece of equipment is designed for a particular type of play, and some are specialized for particular playstyles. In Warzone 2, players must test each one to see which one suits them the best.

