Changing perks in Warzone 2: Perk package system explained

Similar to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 features a new perk package system, which lets players choose their character's special abilities more efficiently. However, the battle royale's perk system is slightly different from what players have experienced in the premium multiplayer action first-person shooter.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 launched on November 16, introducing fans to the intricate and vast Al Mazrah map, new mechanics and features, drastically improved visuals and audio, and much more. Many popular Call of Duty features have also returned to the much-anticipated battle sequel to 2019's Warzone, but Infinity Ward has changed a few things here and there.

Perks have been an important part of Call of Duty loadouts for the longest time. Being able to equip perks according to one's playstyle is something Call of Duty veterans swear by. Each perk comes with a different advantage, letting operators assume a definite role on the team. The new perk package system in the modern Call of Duty universe could be more efficient for beginners, but it doesn't offer much flexibility one may need for unique playstyles in Warzone 2.

Is it possible to change perks in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

Unfortunately, Warzone 2 players cannot change the perks featured in one package. Players can, instead, choose a preset perk package to suit their loadout. A preset perk package features two base perks, one Bonus perk, and one Ultimate perk. Each package is built to provide strong support to a particular playstyle. There are eight perk packages, leading to thirty-two perks in total.

Here is a list of all the perk packages available in Warzone 2:

Sentinel : Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, Overclock

: Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, Overclock Warden : Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Overclock

: Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Overclock Vanguard: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert

Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert Commando : Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, High Alert

: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, High Alert Weapon Specialist : Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, Survivor

: Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, Survivor Recon : Double Time, Tracker, Focus, Birdseye

: Double Time, Tracker, Focus, Birdseye Specter : Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost

: Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost Scout: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost

Some of the most popular perk packages happen to be the Weapon Specialist, Commando, and Specter. Weapon Specialist is perfect for those who want to make use of two exclusive perks - Overkill and Survivor - that help players secure a win easily.

If you are a close-range warrior, go for the Commando package, which offers strong Ultimate and Bonus perks that help spot enemies and keep weapons ready to fire. Lastly, the Specter package is for those who want to hunt enemies down without compromising their own intel as much.

Surprisingly, Modern Warfare 2 lets players tweak preset packages according to their needs. One can add or remove perks from packages to suit their playstyle. However, the same isn't allowed in Warzone 2, which shares a universe with Modern Warfare 2.

It's unknown whether Infinity Ward plans to keep the perk packages restricted for Warzone 2 in the long run. As of writing, players will have to make do with the preset perk packages, which may be slightly inflexible but provide umpteen options for common and some unique playstyles.

