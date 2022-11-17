Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3050

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers numerous changes and upgrades compared to its prequel. This includes several improvements in terms of graphical fidelity, enabling the world of Al Mazrah to come to life in the latest title. While the game is visually appealing, fans have claimed that it is poorly optimized for PC. It runs brilliantly on the latest GPUs but sometimes lags on cards from the previous generation.

The RTX 3050 is a low-mid-tier offering from Nvidia. The card was launched in January 2022 and does its job for the most part. One cannot expect it to deliver the best framerates or graphics quality while running the latest titles, but it performs decently at 1080p.

The RTX 3050 does not provide the best experience in Warzone 2 but is capable of ensuring a respectable combination of visually appealing gameplay and decent frames per second. This piece offers the best settings that can enable the recent release to run as best as it can on the RTX 3050.

Warzone 2 settings to use with 3050 to ensure best gameplay experience

Warzone 2 possesses intricate and customizable settings that enable players to make alterations as per their preferences. Thus, you can make adjustments to arrive at a combination of settings that offer the best of both worlds: visual fidelity and framerates. The RTX 3050 handles the game pretty well at 1080p, and here are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with this GPU:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3050

RTX 3050 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Normal

Normal Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Caustics: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

Players can further tweak these settings to get higher framerates or sacrifice a few FPS for better visual quality.

These are the most optimal settings for Warzone 2 when it's running on the RTX 3050. Fans are also advised to upgrade their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to ensure a flawless experience.

Season 1 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the latter's highly anticipated DMZ mode, is now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes