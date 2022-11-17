Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3050

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers numerous changes and upgrades compared to its prequel. This includes several improvements in terms of graphical fidelity, enabling the world of Al Mazrah to come to life in the latest title. While the game is visually appealing, fans have claimed that it is poorly optimized for PC. It runs brilliantly on the latest GPUs but sometimes lags on cards from the previous generation.
The RTX 3050 is a low-mid-tier offering from Nvidia. The card was launched in January 2022 and does its job for the most part. One cannot expect it to deliver the best framerates or graphics quality while running the latest titles, but it performs decently at 1080p.
The RTX 3050 does not provide the best experience in Warzone 2 but is capable of ensuring a respectable combination of visually appealing gameplay and decent frames per second. This piece offers the best settings that can enable the recent release to run as best as it can on the RTX 3050.
Warzone 2 settings to use with 3050 to ensure best gameplay experience
Warzone 2 possesses intricate and customizable settings that enable players to make alterations as per their preferences. Thus, you can make adjustments to arrive at a combination of settings that offer the best of both worlds: visual fidelity and framerates. The RTX 3050 handles the game pretty well at 1080p, and here are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with this GPU:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3050
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Normal
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Caustics: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
Players can further tweak these settings to get higher framerates or sacrifice a few FPS for better visual quality.
These are the most optimal settings for Warzone 2 when it's running on the RTX 3050. Fans are also advised to upgrade their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to ensure a flawless experience.
Season 1 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the latter's highly anticipated DMZ mode, is now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.