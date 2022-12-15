Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded: New POI, exciting LTE, Perk adjustment, and a lot more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision's latest take on the battle royale genre. This title is quite different from the developer's previous BR experience, which was released in 2020. It has seen some massive changes in terms of gameplay, mechanics, and a lot more compared to Warzone. The latest title also comes with a new extraction-based mode called DMZ, and despite being riddled with bugs, this inclusion has been a hit among fans.

The patches that were released as part of Season 1 brought some much-needed fixes for the various issues that Warzone 2 was facing, and the mid-season update is no different in this regard. Along with various bug fixes, this patch also adds a major POI in the DMZ mode. Let's take a look at the changes that have come to Warzone 2 with the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Warzone 2 Playlist

Warzone 2 Battle Royale

Solos

Max players: 150

Assimilation: Off

Duos

Max players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Quads

Max players: 152

Assimilation: Refill

Mini-Royale

Trios

Max players: 54

Assimilation: Refill

Third Person

Trios

Max players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Warzone Cup

Trios

Max Players: Six

Assimilation*: None

Warzone 2 DMZ

Trios

Max players: 60

Assimilation: Up to six players per squad

Map

General improvements to lighting and shadows across several major points of interest on Al Mazrah.

DMZ

New area: Building 21

Mysterious new keys have arrived in Al Mazrah… but where do they lead?

Limited intel on access to the biological laboratory known as Building 21 will take players outside of Al Mazrah and into a hyper-dangerous new area of DMZ.

Warzone 2 gameplay

Warzone 2 Battle Royale adjustments

Strongholds and Black Sites

Increased number of active Strongholds to five, up from three.

AI combatants

Damage per bullet reduced by 26%.

Number of units per site reduced by 50%.

Further reductions based on Squad sizes.

AI combatant reinforcements.

Doubled time between waves.

Number of units per wave reduced by 30%..

Black Site AI combatants now have additional Armor.

Black Site rewards an upgraded version of the Stronghold UAV which will sweep twice as far and about 30% faster.

Warzone 2 DMZ adjustments

Cash values

General changes to valuable items.

Changes to cash rewards for Contracts.

Container spawn rates

Increased Self Revives, Gas Masks, and Field Upgrades in First Aid Kits.

Increased Plate Carriers, Backpacks, and Field Upgrades in Weapon Stashes.

Decreased electronic components in Computer Towers.

Decreased Toothpaste in Medical Cabinets.

Decreased number of items found in Black Markets.

Plea for help

Eliminated players are now able to request help from enemy gamers, resulting in them joining the enemy squad as a new member.

XP tokens

Can now be activated in the main lobby menu.

Random Perks

Successfully extracting multiple times in a row will provide players with random Perks for their next Infil.

Medium and large Backpacks

These now allow for a third Weapon slot.

Faction Missions

Made improvements to descriptions for better clarity.

Warzone 2 Equipment

Bomb Drone

Players with three Armor Plates on the outer radius of an explosion will survive but receive critical damage.

Radiation Blocked DMZ

Now prevents the use of the equipment when performing a number of different actions such as slotting in Armor Plates.

Warzone 2 Perks:

Perk Packages

Default Loadouts have been updated.

Warzone 2 quality of life

Out of bounds

Time allowed outside of the playable area has been increased to 10 seconds.

Player revive alert

A sound will play to alert nearby players when a gamer has been revived.

Ammunition

When players drop a weapon, the respective ammunition will also drop to the ground. Moving forward, this ammunition will be automatically looted should other gamers with a partial stack of the same ammunition type walk over it.

Ground loot

The developers have made improvements to ground loot priority so that interacting with desired items is easier.

Buy Stations

Items purchased via Buy Stations will spawn spread out rather than stacked for easier interaction.

Gulag elimination alert

A sound will play to notify the Squad when a member in the Gulag has eliminated an opponent or been eliminated.

Warzone 2 UI/UX

Warzone 2 combat record

Although previously announced, Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will not be launching with Season 01 Reloaded due to concerns about the accuracy of the data population. However, the developers continue to work on this feature and the implementation of Leaderboards and will provide an update when available.

Warzone 2 bug fixes:

Fixed various issues that prevented player nameplates from appearing while spectating.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Al Mazrah, allowing gamers to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from hearing Bomb Drone audio (beeps) at intended distances.

Fixed an issue that caused the Enemy Marking Your Squad progress bar to not fill correctly when being interrogated.

Fixed an issue that caused black, widescreen bars to appear at the top and bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue that caused players and AI combatants to not render properly during a match.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from editing Custom Loadouts while in the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from pinging a Loadout Drop.

Fixed an issue that caused players to Redeploy further from their team than intended when a Jailbreak became active.

Fixed an issue that caused Weapons to function incorrectly when dropped and picked up on the Train.

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Challenges to overlap the Squad window.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Loot Cache while crouched or proned.

Fixed an issue that caused the Circle Closing countdown audio to not play after opening the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue that caused a Black Site Person of Interest to follow players further from the Black Site than intended.

Fixed an issue that caused Bounty Contract UI to remain on screen after a player was assimilated.

Fixed an issue that caused the Resupply Perk UI not to display its progress bars correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder text to appear instead of Player IDs.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to operate most vehicles while leaning out of the window.

Fixed issues with textures on various destroyed vehicles.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to use a Finishing Move on their own teammate after a Gulag win.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to flash if a player attempted to return to the main menu during the victory phase at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue that caused the game client to freeze or remove players from the match when interacting with Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented the defuse option from consistently appearing while interacting with Bombs in Strongholds.

Fixed an issue that prevented eliminations from appearing in the Kill Feed.

Fixed an issue that prevented Kill Feed notifications when friendly players were downed.

Fixed an issue that prevented players using keyboard and mouse input from pinging elements on the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue that prompted players to install Single Player Campaign content while attempting to queue for Modes in the Battle Royale Playlist.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect match placement to appear on screen after a player's Squad is eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused players to skip the downed state despite having a Revive Pistol.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from interacting with end-of-match options including Spectate, Play Again With Squad, Play Again, and Leave Game.

Fixed an issue that resulted in Contract failure when eliminating the Black Site Person of Interest with a Vehicle, Killstreak, or Bomb Drone.

Fixed an issue that caused Weapon selections to default back to an M4 or P890 while editing Custom Loadouts.

Fixed an issue that caused the game client to crash while navigating Warzone 2.0 Playlist options.

Fixed an issue that caused a performance drop when attempting to navigate the Social menu during a live match.

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder images to appear in the Vehicle Customization menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the engine audio of certain Vehicles to disappear while being driven.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to flicker during live matches.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to max out Cash while interacting with ground loot.

Fixed an issue that caused Tactical Equipment to not render properly when using the “Strzyga” Gromsko Operator skin.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to avoid drowning by holding a Revive Pistol in hand.

Fixed an issue that allowed a player to loot multiple Loadouts after completing a Stronghold contract.

Fixed an issue that prevented ATVs from taking fall damage.

Fixed an issue that caused Loadout Drops to provide equipment that did not match the intended Custom Loadout selection.

Fixed various issues that caused performance drops and environmental artifacting while spectating a squad member.

Fixed an issue that caused performance drops when a player was eliminated in smoke from a Smoke Grenade.

Fixed an issue that caused Contract Phones to not render properly in close proximity.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up the Contract Phones on some surfaces.

Fixed an issue that caused visual corruption while using the VLK x4.0 Scope.

Fixed an issue that prevented a Squad’s total cash from updating correctly after Assimilating a player.

Fixed an issue that caused the HUD to disappear when a player was eliminated while holding a Precision Airstrike Killstreak.

Fixed various visual issues with elements across Al Mazrah.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up awarded Stronghold Keys from loot piles upon completing a Stronghold.

Fixed an issue that caused the Infil plane to spawn in the middle of the field and causing players to receive the Out of Bounds warning while deploying.

Fixed an issue that caused certain items to float in the air after being placed on a vehicle prior to it moving.

Fixed an issue that prevented Battle Royale victories from counting towards Mastery Challenge progress.

Fixed an issue that caused active players to be incorrectly removed from the match due to inactivity.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to use melee attacks while swapping seats in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that caused Champion’s Quest HUD elements to disappear during the mission.

Fixed a visual issue with parachutes while using the Akimbo Grip attachments.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect information to appear on the distance indicator on the left side of the screen when using a Spotter Scope.

Fixed an issue that prevented spectators from switching between Player View and Helmet Cam while viewing a player parachuting.

Fixed an issue that caused Safecracker Contract loot to clip into the area around an opened safe.

Fixed an issue that caused the Jailer to stand still and not engage players after appearing in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue that caused players to see Loadout Drop icons while in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue that caused a pinged Stronghold to not appear on the minimap.

Fixed an issue that caused a player's arm to be stuck in the air after hanging on a ledge and jumping off.

Fixed an issue that caused the Player XP summary to overlap with match placement text after being eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused Supply Boxes to drop the same loot after a Restock Event.

Fixed an issue that caused a safe from a Safecracker Contract to spawn inside an inactive Stronghold.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to enter vehicles while uploading data during Intel Contracts.

Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest bomb objective to spawn underground.

Fixed an issue that caused Loot Card icons to overlap.

Fixed an issue that allowed the turret on the back of the Armored Patrol Boat to damage the boat.

Fixed an issue with missing descriptions for items in the Buy Station.

Warzone 2 DMZ

Fixed an issue that caused match disconnect messages to appear in the Kill Feed.

Fixed an issue that allowed eliminations and loot caches in DMZ to count towards Battle Royale Mastery Challenges.

Fixed an issue that caused some Blueprints to not be usable in DMZ.

Fixed an issue that caused Lethal and Tactical Equipment to not count towards Faction Missions when extracting.

Fixed an issue where some “use” prompts did not work correctly for some faction missions.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Hunt Squad” contract to reward cash when the target squad exfils.

Fixed an issue that caused the sensitive documents in the “'Caved In” mission to not be usable.

Fixed an issue that caused caches in the Secure Nuclear Material contract to sometimes spawned in locked areas.

Fixed an issue that caused destroyed Reinforcement Helicopters to not track reliably in Faction Missions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Weapons Research mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to view tier-3 missions for Legion or White Lotus and tier-4 missions for Black Mous.

Fixed an issue that caused Killstreak elimination missions to track progress when using any Killstreak in any game mode.

Fixed an issue that caused some missions' progress to reset when deselected and re-selected.

Fixed an issue that caused charges from the Destroy Supplies contract for not doing damage.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to destroy some contraband weapons properly.

Fixed an issue that resulted in some key/intel note pickups randomly going missing after a few minutes of gameplay.

These are all the changes that have come to Warzone 2 with the Season 1 Reloaded patch.

