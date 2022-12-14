Warzone 2 DMZ will equip players with Perk on successful exfils

The all-new DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released one month ago with the launch of Season 1, and it has received various changes with the release of Season 1 Reloaded.

One of the main alterations made to the mode is that players, from now on, will be equipped with random Perks while dropping into Al Mazrah in DMZ, giving them a better chance at survival and exfiltration.

Warzone 2's DMZ mode will reward players that successfully extract multiple times

The Season 1 Reloaded update is now live on all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. The size of the update varies from one platform to another and is in the 20-30GB range, which brings in changes to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ while adding various features and quality-of-life updates.

Under the DMZ section of the patch notes featured on the official website of the game, there is an alteration mentioned that makes a significant difference in gameplay. According to it:

"Successfully extracting multiple times in a row will provide players with random Perks for their next infil."

There is currently no information on how many successful extractions will be required to receive random Perks. Nor is it known which ones will have a higher chance of being equipped. However, Perks such as Ghost, High Alert, Quick Fix, and Fast Hands will significantly improve the performance of players in the DMZ mode. This change will motivate players to successfully exfil more frequently to get an advantage in their future DMZ games.

Other changes made to DMZ mode in Warzone 2

Building 21 (Image via Activision)

A new "mysterious area" has been added to Al Mazrah called Building 21, which is a biological laboratory that will be accessible using a key in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.

This area will be restricted in the battle royale game modes, as according to the patch notes:

"Building 21 will take players outside of Al Mazrah and into a hyper-dangerous new area of DMZ."

This implies that the inclusion will not be located in the available area of Al Mazrah but rather in a region outside of it that players will be able to access.

Other changes include general modifications to the cash value of valuable items that can be sold on buy stations and alterations to cash rewards for contracts. From now on, self-revives, gas masks, plate carriers, backpacks, and field upgrades in first-aid kits and weapon stashes will have increased spawn rates.

Moreover, eliminated players will now be able to request help from enemy gamers and join the rival squad as new members. A total of six players can be assimilated into one squad.

