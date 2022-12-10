The DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode was released with a “Beta” tag alongside Activision’s latest Battle Royale, Call of Duty Warzone 2. There are a few quirks that require attention and will need to be ironed out before players can experience consistently smooth gameplay.

The DMZ game mode can be perceived as Call of Duty’s perspective of “Escape from Tarkov” which provides a survival mode experience to its player base. This mode features a huge library of missions and AI-controlled areas that have high-tier loot hidden inside them. A new POI (Point of Interest) has been announced in Call of Duty’s official blog that supposedly contains bucket loads of high-tier loot.

Read on to find details about the new POI called “Building 21” in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode.

Warzone 2 DMZ mode Building 21

Completing the selected missions is not enough in the DMZ game mode; it is important to make it out alive and extract the best possible loot from its maps. The penalties in this mode are severe and can result in the loss of all collected items while being deployed in the tricky Al Mazrah map.

Players can acquire “Keys” from AI combatants, containers, or as rewards from completing provided objectives that can be used in specific buildings. These locked areas hide massive amounts of loot inside them that can be collected and taken out for the next DMZ session.

Building 21

A new set of Keys has been introduced to the DMZ game mode which can unlock previously undiscovered areas. The problem associated with the release of such new content is the extreme difficulty in finding such areas.

A secret building that hosts a stunning biological laboratory inside it has been revealed to be available in the game. The location is codenamed Building 21 and fans can expect high resistance while trying to access this particular POI. The publisher further highlights that only the most capable operators will survive the ruthless forces present inside, guarding the unknown treasures.

The building will contain multiple safes and keycard access-only rooms that will contain high-tier contraband weapons. The name of the Key is yet to be revealed officially and the location of this secret building remains unknown. One can expect a more detailed blog to surface as the Season 1 Reloaded patch comes closer to its scheduled launch date on December 14.

There are a total of three known factions in this survival game mode that hire players to do their bidding and move a step closer to their agendas. The three factions are - Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous.

Players first have to complete a few missions from the Legion after which they start getting requests from White Lotus and Black Mous. Each faction has its own way of fighting to take control of Al Mazrah and try to gain a foothold in different areas.

This concludes with the latest reveal of a new, interesting, and possibly deadly POI that players can plunder. The location and key details can only be confirmed after Activision officially releases the information through the channels. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we follow the latest Call of Duty titles closely.

Poll : 0 votes