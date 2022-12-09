Top 5 loadouts for DMZ in Warzone 2.0 Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 released its first season on November 16, 2022, along with DMZ, the highly-anticipated game mode inspired by Escape From Tarkov, where players are deployed alone or with their friends into Al Mazrah, Warzone's 2.0's battle royale map, where they loot and gather resources while facing hostile forces.

Under the control of the terrorist organization Al Qatala, players must scavenge through different locations and POIs to collect valuable items, mindful of other enemy teams and AIs in the area. Along with Warzone 2.0, DMZ is a free-to-play game mode for all players and is currently in its beta stage.

The 5 best guns to use during Season 1 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0's DMZ game mode

DMZ allows players to choose from Modern Warfare 2's large arsenal of modern and tactical firearms, which they can deploy into Al Mazrah, and Season 1 grows the collection even further with four new weapons, including the Victus XMR sniper rifle, the BAS-P SMG, the M13B assault rifle and the Chimera assault rifle.

Able to earn tons of XP by eliminating enemy AI and players, DMZ provides a new way for players to unlock and level up new weapons and weapon customization options. Additionally, players can drop in with pre-tuned contraband weapon blueprints and unlock new ones by capturing Weapon Cases, eliminating the Chemist, or eliminating high-value targets through missions.

1) TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 assault rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 DMZ(Image via Activision)

Starting with the list is the TAQ-56, which is currently the meta assault rifle in Warzone 2.0, thanks to its superior damage output in medium and long-range engagements. While having a lower rate of fire, each bullet from this weapon does significant damage across all ranges, providing a faster TTK and hence perfect for taking on multiple enemies, AIs, and opponents with a single magazine.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

2) RPK

The RPK LMG in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Part of the Kastovian Weapon Platform, the RPK is a fully-auto LMG that features a long, heavy barrel and a default large drum magazine, providing high damage per magazine without compromising accuracy. In addition to being available as ground loot by defeating enemy AI, players can also deploy into Al Mazrah with the RPK, complete with their attachments, to fully extend this weapon's capabilities.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Heavy Support Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

3) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 SMG in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Boasting the highest rate of fire in the game, the Fennec 45 SMG is one of the fastest TTKs in the game, making it incredibly powerful in close-range gunfights, and it is currently the meta SMG in Season 1 of Warzone 2. In DMZ, the Fennec 45 is a viable option against strongholds, where enemies are located at every corner.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: Fennec Mag

4) EBR-14

The EBR-14 Marksman Rifle in MW2 and DMZ (Image via Activision)

The EBR-14 is an excellent option for those who wish to participate in long-range combat. Able to eliminate or down opponents within 2-3 shots, the EBR-14 is a perfect combination to fight enemy AI without drawing attention. It is also viable in taking down the Chemist, one of the bosses in DMZ.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 20-Round Mag

5) Victus XMR

The Victus XMR sniper rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Available for free with the Season 1 Battle Pass, the Victus XMR is the only bolt-action sniper rifle that can one-shot opponents even when equipped with three armor plates. This weapon is the perfect companion for players who love sniping and is viable against taking on bosses from long ranges.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Poll : 0 votes