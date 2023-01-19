All upcoming changes in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2: Ranked mode, new multiplayer maps, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been on a roll ever since its launch. Fans have loved the game, and the first season has had a really strong run up until now. The community has been eagerly waiting for the game's second season, but it's sadly been delayed.

However, the delay seems to be worth it. A lot of interesting new content is now set to be released during the new season. The update will bring forward the much-awaited Ranked Mode, new multiplayer maps, and more.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming season of Modern Warfare 2.

When does Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 go live?

As per the information available on the official Call of Duty Twitter page, Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is scheduled to go live on February 15.

Around the same time last year, the developers delayed the launch of Vanguard Season 2 as well. It's rather disappointing to see a similar pattern with Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

However, the delay might be fruitful, as a lot more content is expected to come into the game along with Ranked Mode. Activision confirmed this in one of their tweets on Twitter.

Apart from that, players will also be able to get their hands on new weapons and a brand new Battlepass in Modern Warfare 2.

New Map

It's believed that the overall theme for the upcoming season will be based on Japan. Keeping this in mind, two assumptions can be made.

First, the Castle map could make a return. This assumption is being drawn from leaked art for the upcoming season, which showed a Japanese castle. Keep reading for the second assumption.

New Operator

Keeping in line with the overall Japanese theme, Ronin, a brand-new operator, is expected to go live in the game in the upcoming season. If he does arrive in the game, he'll probably be the primary operator for the season.

This is also based on a similar leak. Fans will have to wait until Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 goes live to see if these leaks hold true.

New Weapons

Finally, fans will be able to get two new weapons in the game as well. The first is a Crossbow, which has been a part of multiple Call of Duty games in the past and has been featured in the campaign as well.

So, it was about time for the weapon to make an appearance in the multiplayer mode itself. There's also the possibility of the Vespr-12 making an arrival in the game too.

New Game Modes

Apart from the Ranked Mode, there are a few game modes that could be going live in Season 2 itself. The very first is a popular game mode known as Gun Game. The mode has been a part of much older Call of Duty games, and it won't be a surprise to see it return once again.

Apart from that, modes Gunfight and Cranked will also go live once the update for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 releases.

That said, all this information is based on leaks and needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. To conclude, the new season goes live on February 15, if these leaks hold true, everyone will be in for a world of action.

