Activision launched Modern Warfare 2 as its latest campaign multiplayer title, following up with Warzone 2 as the latest battle royale in the same series. The publisher has been regularly introducing new content like maps, operators, and weapons over the short time since the titles' launch a couple of months back.

One of the newest additions to the list of operators to choose from is Fender. Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 do not offer any additional in-game advantage by equipping a different character. Operators only qualify as cosmetics that are meant to appeal to the playerbase and provide a sense of variety in the game.

Here is how you can unlock Fender to use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The collection of weapons and in-game cosmetics for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will continue to expand with each passing update. The publisher releases new skins and weapon bundles to the in-game store at almost regular intervals. A few of them can be earned by completing objectives while some can only be purchased.

Criteria to unlock Fender

The task that requires completion to unlock Fender seems fairly easy at the surface level. All you have to do is get two kills in a single multiplayer match in any game mode.

But to perform this activity, you will have to activate the operator challenge. Once it has been completed, a prompt will pop up notifying the same.

The challenge requires the use of the Launcher weapon category in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It is easier to complete it by picking up the RPG launcher due to its rudimentary aim-and-shoot mechanism, instead of one that has a lock-in targeting feature.

Once the challenge is completed, you can head over to the Operators tab on the home screen and find that Fender will be unlocked in the list. Selecting him will swap the existing avatar, after which you can deploy with him as the newly unlocked character.

More on the Fender challenge

Some players have been facing issues while completing the Fender unlock challenge with different rocket launchers. The objective would not qualify as completed even when the criteria were met.

For this reason, we highly recommend the use of the RPG instead of other weapons in its class as it guarantees that progress will be recorded.

More on Fender

Fender has an appearance and design closer to that of the juggernaut. The operator is large and comes with body armor cosmetics included, which create an air of danger around it. Packed with kevlar on the torso, this mean-looking character checks all the boxes for a mercenary leader.

It is interesting to observe the different iterations of operators that come into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as developers create new design elements for the playerbase to enjoy.

Furthermore, it reflects well with the community when players can simply complete challenges and different tasks to unlock such operators. This method also applies to the long list of weapon skins that can be unlocked by completing the required criteria.

This concludes the most efficient method to unlock the Fender operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

