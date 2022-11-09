Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for almost two weeks and players have been flooding the servers to make the most out of the little time left before the new battle royale is released. Activision had previously announced the introduction of a cross-progression with the help of which fans can migrate their weapon levels and all attachments from Modern Warfare 2 to Warzone 2.0.

The developers have introduced many new changes, one of which includes an advanced weapon platform system that enables players to progress through various weapon families and unlock attachments throughout the entire game. This in-depth configuration system enables fans to create a different version of the same base weapon to be used in adverse conditions.

Players can continue reading below to find the most effective method to level up the launcher class weapons.

Modern Warfare 2 launcher class level up

A total of ten weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 constitute the entire arsenal within the game under their respective categories which keep all the guns organized and ready for loadout. Here is a list of all the weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2.

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

Launcher class, as the name suggests, is a weapon category that can fire explosive projectiles or missiles toward a designated target or area. There are currently a total of four launchers and each requires a slightly different playstyle to get the maximum amount of XP for each of them.

1) PILA

Invasion mode and Ground War are the most efficient ways for the PILA Launcher to gain maximum XP. All players have to do is look out for enemy UAVs and other airborne vehicles as targets for their weapons. Taking them down will result in quick XP gains which will level up the launcher as well.

2) RPG-7

RPGs are the rudimentary versions of the advanced launchers used in the game to automatically target vehicles and designated areas on the map. The best game modes to level up the RPG-7 in Modern Warfare 2 are Hardpoint and Domination. This is primarily due to the fact that there are set objectives on the map which creates a sort of beacon for players to concentrate on their movements, making it easier to predict and target this weapon.

3) Strela-P

Strela-P is similar to the RPG-7 and can be efficiently leveled up by using it in game modes such as Hardpoint and Domination. Players can opt to take positions in areas of higher ground as it is easier to target and track enemy player movement before taking them down. The rockets have a blast radius and hence, allow room for tolerance and error while tracking.

4) JOKR

JOKR is a complicated weapon that requires patience and precision to a certain degree, unlike the aforementioned launchers. It can be quickly leveled up by playing on Invasion mode and Ground war as they provide more than enough targets to lock in and deploy lethal missiles. It is wise to pick slow-moving vehicles and UAVs flying above the map to secure the most XP as the missiles may miss fast-moving objects.

These are the most efficient ways to level up launcher weapons quickly with the help of different multiplayer game modes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 2 weapon build guides and bug fixes.

