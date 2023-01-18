Modern Warfare 2 'Puget Altus Error' : How to fix, possible reasons and a lot more

Modern Warfare 2 is the latest title from Activision on the campaign plus multiplayer genre, and it features tons of new content and mechanics that have never been seen before in a Call of Duty title.

Players in Modern Warfare 2 are having a blast while exploring these new mechanics. But at the same time, the title's playability has suffered tremendously because it is riddled with many bugs and errors that the developers are taking too long to fix.

One such error code that has been popping up recently and is preventing players from enjoying the game is the "Puget Altus." This is a connection-based error code that pops up when the game cannot connect to its online servers.

Although there is no permanent mitigation of this error code, players can try some of the simple temporary fixes mentioned below to regain access to Modern Warfare 2.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 'Puget Altus' Error

Modern Warfare 2 Puget Altus error code (Image via Activision)

As mentioned above, Modern Warfare 2 'Puget Altus' is a connection-based error code that pops up whenever a player tries to launch the game. This pops up with a message which states:

Connection Failed: Unable to access online services. [Reason: PUGET - ALTUS]

This error code generally appears while launching Modern Warfare 2 whenever there is a problem with internet connectivity on the user's end or issues with online connectivity on the server side.

Despite not having a permanent solution, players can try the following methods to resolve the issue:

1) Check the online server status

The first thing a player can do when they see the Puget Altus error is to check the status of the game's server on Activision's online service page.

Console players can also check the server status of Modern Warfare 2 on their respective consoles on the PSN Status page or the Xbox support page.

If the service is down on the server's end, then there is nothing that the players can do but wait for it to come back online; however, if they are running fine, then the error is most likely popping due to internet connection problems on the players' end.

2) Check the Internet connection

If the servers are up and running, players must ensure that their PCs or consoles are properly connected to the internet. To mitigate the connection problem on the player's end, they can follow the steps mentioned below:

Ensure that all bandwidth heavy applications are turned off, and none are running in the background.

Switch off the internet router, disconnect the wired connections, reconnect them, and turn it back on. Sometimes the wired connections of the router might get loose and cause connectivity issues.

If a player is using a wireless connection, they can switch to a wired connection i.e. connect the device from the router using an ethernet cable. This will ensure the connection is stable, and players will also get better ping while playing games online.

Try using alternate connections like mobile hotspots to log in to the game. This will help players check if they have issues with their broadband connection.

These steps will ensure that players regain access to the game if the issue arises due to their internet connection.

3) If the above fixes don't resolve the issue, players can try restarting their PC or console and relaunching the game. Players should also check if there is any update for the game and upgrade to the latest patch for seamless connectivity with the online servers.

If the issue still persists, players should raise a ticket on Activision's customer support page and wait for guidance from their end.

Poll : 0 votes