Modern Warfare 2 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error : How to fix, possible reasons, and a lot more

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 has seen a very recent update on November 22, which comes with a bevy of fixes for the issues that have been plaguing the game. However, the latest update also brings in its own share of problems, as various other error codes can be seen popping up that are preventing players from joining matches.

One such error code that usually causes issues among the players after every update is 'Join failed because you are on a different version. status: Savannah.' This usually pops up whenever a new update occurs and has a relatively easy fix.

How to fix 'status: Savannah' error in Modern Warfare 2?

Status Savannah error of (Image via Activision)

The 'Join failed because you are on a different version. status: Savannah' error shows up in Modern Warfare 2 when players try to connect with friends after an update. This is mainly due to the player or their friend not running the latest version of the game.

This error is mainly caused when the game is not running in its most up-to-date version. As such, just updating Modern Warfare 2 to the latest patch will mitigate this error.

How to update the game on PC

Battle.net launcher (Image via Blizzard)

Players who have downloaded their game from the Battle.net client will have to follow the steps mentioned below to update it to the latest version:

Open the Battle.net launcher or client Click on the Gear-shaped icon in the bottom left corner beside the play button Click on the 'Check for Updates' option on the dropdown menu

This will cause the client to update the game to the latest patch and thus mitigate the 'status: Savannah' error.

For those who play on Steam, they can update the game manually by performing the following steps:

Launch Steam after successfully logging in Open the Library, where all the games are located Right-click on Modern Warfare 2 and click on Properties on the drop-down menu Click on the Local Files tab in the new window Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files

How to update the game on PlayStation

For those who play Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, updating the game is much easier than it is for their PC counterparts. They can do the same just by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Go to the home screen of the respective console Scroll along the game bar and reach the title Press the ‘Options’ button on the controller After that, select ‘Checking For Updates’

How to update the game on Xbox

Players who like to play Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S can update the title as easily as PlayStation users by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the game Search for the game’s reserve data and uninstall it The game will now automatically update itself Once the update is done, start up the game and try joining your friends

Updating the game to the latest patch should fix the 'Join failed because you are on a different version. status: Savannah.' error message. However, if the error persists, players should ensure that their friends are also running the latest update of Modern Warfare 2. One should now be able to enjoy the game with their friends.

Poll : 0 votes