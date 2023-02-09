Call of Duty Warzone 2 will feature the Ashika Island map for the Resurgence game mode with fewer players in the lobby. This patch will introduce a brand new map with rich history and a mysterious backstory.

Warzone 2 is approaching its second seasonal update, which is scheduled to go live on February 15. The Redeploy Drones is one of the newest mechanics to arrive with the map. These drones are the next-generation solution for repositioning with the help of parachuting.

Let us take a detailed look at the upcoming redeploy drones in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 redeploy drones will make repositioning in Ashika Island easier.

Activision considers game data, user metrics, and several feedbacks before introducing the changes. Ashika Island will be a small map compared to Al Mazrah and reportedly be included as the third playable location in DMZ mode. The map features different geographies, which can make it difficult to reposition.

The developers decided to introduce redeploy drones to Ashika Island to ease the players’ repositioning options. The overall mechanics are not complex and have been optimized for players.

Redeploy Drones

The entire concept of redeploy drones is based on Warzone’s redeploy balloons but with a high-tech twist. The functionality of these drones remains the same as players can use them to quickly move from one point to another using verticality and parachuting.

The balloons will be replaced with drones in Warzone 2, and these flying machines can move to a certain extent. This feature will allow a few drones to move to a safe location if they are close to the circle. However, the movement of these drones will be random, and not all of them can move.

These drones deactivate after a particular time in the zone or after a few circles collapse. Once deactivated, players can no longer use the zip lines to redeploy.

Another downside of these drones is that they can be easily targeted with lock-on missiles and destroyed from the ground. Unfortunately, players cannot replace these drones, but they automatically respawn at a safe location after a few minutes.

Using these redeploy drones is straightforward and requires players to interact with the zipline. The hooks automatically attach and drags the operator up toward the drone. The developers have also enabled hip-fire on the ziplines, which should give rise to a unique gameplay experience.

Players can also choose to detach from the ziplines at any height according to their preference. This is the same mechanic already being used in Warzone 2 to detach from ziplines attached to different areas. Moreover, players can rotate while going up on the zipline as they will be launched in the direction they are facing.

Introducing redeploying drones will expand the sheer presence in Warzone 2, which was previously limited to choppers and high-rise buildings. Combined with all the upcoming combat changes, Ashika Island will revamp the game's pace and introduce new strategic possibilities. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the Season 2 update.

