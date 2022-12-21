The Heavy Chopper in Warzone 2 has been getting in the way of players, and the community has cited its disapproval of such a durable vehicle's existence. Multiple players posted their opinions on famous social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, expressing this vehicle's harmful impact in the game.

Warzone 2 was developed to create a game where the player base could experience a realistic battlefield without erasing the elements of Call of Duty. Multiple in-game assets were added to enhance the game’s transportation and accessibility, with aquatic warfare being introduced on a large scale.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released a few weeks after Activision launched its latest campaign multiplayer game. This new Battle Royale title features all the movement and combat mechanics introduced alongside Modern Warfare 2 and a diverse new map.

Warzone 2 Heavy Chopper drew major flak

Raven Software @RavenSoftware The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.



Warzone 2 features many transport solutions that can be employed with varying strategies to carry out rotations and ambush enemy operators. The helicopters were reworked and placed under two categories - heavy and light. While light helos are faster and can be used to take map control quickly, heavy ones offer higher protection and carrying capacity.

Heavy choppers and their impact

Alexander @XXVIXCVIII @RavenSoftware Me the guy, that rushes airport or al Mazrah city to get the choppa, grab it and head out to literally every single gas station and get all gas cans. Then just get team inside and fly around refueling/repairing when needed at gas stations. By last circles I have almost 10 gas can @RavenSoftware Me the guy, that rushes airport or al Mazrah city to get the choppa, grab it and head out to literally every single gas station and get all gas cans. Then just get team inside and fly around refueling/repairing when needed at gas stations. By last circles I have almost 10 gas can

Heavy choppers are not abundantly available on the vast map of Al Mazrah, unlike the light helos obtained in different map sectors. There are specific Points of Interest (POIs) where these heavy choppers are located and are open for players to commandeer should they find their way into the cockpit first.

Most teams started to center their entire team play and strategies around them, acquiring a heavy chopper. This quickly became a top-rated plan that did not utilize many in-game assets and relied on the chopper’s ability to help players survive till the last circle.

The team would take to the skies and secure various rooftops of high-rise buildings that remained inside the safe zone and provided overwatch in the surrounding areas. Most building rooftops contain some loot and can slowly build up the entire team's arsenal but remain chance-based.

The heavy chopper becomes a godsent when the final circle collapses, as the team can easily climb on and shoot down the opposing teams on the ground while taking gunfights with others. The airborne team can then secure an easy victory as their huge metal bird protects them from incoming gunfire.

This enraged the community as many lobbies fell prey to this absurd strategy, which made it almost impossible to win when the circles shifted to open fields with less to no cover. The issue forced the developers to retake a look at heavy choppers and remove them from the game as they worked on a balance change.

Using such tactics demoralizes other players in the lobby and eliminates the realistic combat experience Warzone 2 was launched to provide. Verticality is a crucial combat advantage that should be gained using different terrain instead of hitching a ride on a helo, especially if it is very tough to shoot it down.

This concludes with removing heavy choppers from Warzone 2 to level the playing ground for all players. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates, in-game tips, and tricks as we closely follow all the developments around Activision.

