Warzone 2 was released recently and players on every platform around the world have been introduced to Al Mazrah, which is currently the only map in the game. It is filled with various environments, including a city, a village, an airport, a port, marshlands, caves, and more.

Since traversing through the dangerous areas of the map while escaping the gas is not easy on foot, Infinity Ward has included an abundance of vehicles that are suitable for every type of situation.

The developers have also introduced gas stations that players will have to use because vehicles have a limited amount of fuel in them. Naturally, some are better than others, and this article will list them from best to worst.

A list of all vehicles available in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ

Ground options

1) Cargo truck

The Cargo truck (Image via Activision)

The Cargo Truck is the best overall land vehicle in Warzone 2 because of the protection it provides and how much damage it can sustain. It is difficult for enemies to shoot the driver and the passenger, while giving teammates on the flat bed in the back a clear view with ample cover if they get injured or downed.

It has a damage rating of Medium-High, with space for the driver, one indoor passenger, and as many players as can fit in the flat bed. Although it is slow-moving, it can traverse through extreme terrain without difficulty.

2) TAC-V (Tactical Vehicle)

The TAC-V (Image via Activision)

The Tac-V is an absolute unit that can sustain a lot of damage, while also providing the passengers with a lot of cover, making it difficult for enemies to shoot inside. It moves fast, and the best part is that it has a mounted .50 Cal weapon installed in the middle that can eliminate players quickly in Warzone 2.

It has a damage rating of Medium-High and has a capacity of four passengers, including the driver.

3) GMC Hummer EV

The GMC Hummer EV (Image via Activision)

GMC and Call of Duty collaborated to bring the Hummer EV to Warzone 2.0, and it has been implemented perfectly as it is a great land vehicle with high top speed and rapid acceleration.

The All-electric supertruck's engine does not produce noise, so if your enemies are not aware of the mini-map, this vehicle can be used to sneak up on them.

It has a damage rating of Medium and can carry five passengers, including the driver. The most confusing aspect of this vehicle is that it still requires fuel, even though it is an electric variant, and will require the player to stop at a gas station if it runs out of "fuel."

4) SUV

The SUV (Image via Activision)

The standard SUV is a reliable vehicle that a full team can consider using if they need to be safe and fast, and none of the aforementioned vehicles are available. It is a simple vehicle that provides players with satisfactory cover and safety.

It has a damage rating of Medium and a capacity of five passengers. It is not the fastest ground vehicle, but it is good enough to help players escape the gas in time.

5) Chop Top

The Chop Top (Image via Activision)

The Chop Top is an open-air off-road vehicle that does not provide any protection as enemies have a clear view of the passengers without any cover. Although it has rapid acceleration, it is not the best choice to traverse long distances in Warzone 2, as players are more than likely to get shot down by an enemy team.

It has a damage rating of Low-Medium and can carry up to four passengers, including the driver.

6) Hatchback

The Hatchback (Image via Activision)

The Hatchback is a civilian vehicle that is as basic as a ground vehicle can get. Neither does it provide passengers with effective protection, nor does it have high speed to traverse through the extreme dangers of Warzone 2 with ease. The best way to use this model is to travel small distances while completing objective-based contracts.

It has a damage rating of Medium and a capacity of four passengers, including the driver. It is also not suited for Warzone 2's varied terrain as it is more than likely to get stuck on top of a boulder while going through a desert.

7) UTV

The UTV (Image via Activision)

A quick vehicle, the UTV is best for racing the gas when there is assurance that enemies are not close by in Warzone 2. It does not provide players with protection and is also easy to blow up as it can only sustain a few bullets to the body, making it unsuitable while trying to run away from opponents.

It has a damage rating of Low, and can carry up to four passengers, including the driver. The vehicle has great suspension and hence can traverse through all types of terrain without difficulty.

8) ATV

The ATV (Image via Activision)

The ATV has one of the highest accelerations of any vehicle in Warzone 2 and is best used in situations where trying to get to safety quickly is the utmost priority. It is not suited to travel from one end of the map to another as it does not provide the player with any cover or protection and is also quite easy to blow up.

It has a damage rating of Low and can carry up to three passengers, one at the back, one at the front, and one driver. A few other players can stand on top of it as it moves, although they would become an easy target.

Air vehicles

1) Heavy Chopper

The heavy chopper (Image via Activision)

The Heavy Chopper in Warzone 2 can sustain more damage than any other vehicle in the game, making it suitable for players who want to travel large distances in Al Mazrah without worrying about getting blown up.

However, it is quite difficult to control and accelerate due to its high weight and armor. This vehicle can also be left in auto-pilot mode and will levitate in the same position it's left in.

It has a damage rating of High and can carry as many players as can fit in the cargo bay with one pilot as the passenger. Shooting out of the hold is difficult as there is no clear view of the ground, but it is also difficult for enemies to shoot at players inside the chopper.

2) Light Helo

The Light Helo (Image via Activision)

A rapid helicopter, the Light Helo is best for traveling short distances and following enemies in other vehicles. It is a much better choice than the only other air vehicle in Warzone 2 if players are looking for a quick escape.

It has a damage rating of Medium-High and can carry five passengers, including the pilot. Passengers can easily track enemies from the sky as it provides a clear view of the ground from the seats on the sides, which, however, provides them with no cover in return.

Boats

1) Armored Patrol Boat

The Armored Patrol Boat (Image via Activision)

A slow but reliable vehicle for traversing through the waters in Warzone 2, the Armored Patrol Boat is designed for the Special Forces and, unsurprisingly, can sustain a high amount of damage before blowing up. It provides passengers with a lot of cover, and also comes with an in-built .50 cal machine gun.

It has a damage rating of High and can carry up to three passengers, including the captain, while also fitting as many players as possible on its flat body.

2) RHIB

The RHIB (Image via Activision)

The RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) is a quick vehicle that can be used to get from one side of a water body to the other in Al Mazrah. It does not provide passengers with any cover, so it is not the best option to use to travel long distances in Warzone 2.

It has a damage rating of High and can carry up to four passengers while fitting as many players as possible on top of it. The boat shakes quite a lot while moving, making it harder for passengers to shoot at enemies while making themselves an easy target.

