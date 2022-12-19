The DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode was released alongside Call of Duty Warzone 2 which kickstarted the inaugural season of the entire COD series. The mode provides a survival mode experience entangled with different objectives that players can choose to complete before extracting.

One of the most interesting features of DMZ is the introduction of “Keys” and their purpose. Players can find Keys on the map by looting various locations and searching through the pockets of eliminated enemy Operators and AI combatants. Keys can open up various secure locations where players can get their hands on high-tier loot and increase their chances of winning in adverse scenarios.

That said, a new Point of Interest (POI) has made its debut on the Al Mazrah map – Building 21. Read on to find out where players can obtain the Key for this new location.

DMZ mode Building 21 Key location

Ground loot and contraband weapons are commonplace when dropping into the massive map of Al Mazrah in any DMZ session. Keys are in-game items that every player should be on the lookout for as they offer avenues to gear up for upcoming fights. All secure locations can be infiltrated with the help of specific Keys by looting the locations around them.

According to Call of Duty’s official blog, Building 21 is described as the most dangerous and secure area in the entire DMZ mode. This clandestine biological lab contains multiple mystery rooms that players can walk into, while others have truckloads of high-tier contraband loot that require keycards to access.

Building 21 Key location

Activision, the publisher of the game, hinted that Building 21 will appear in the DMZ mode without anyone noticing, and the game will feature Keys required to gain access to this heavily guarded site.

Players can employ any of the methods listed below to get their hands on the Building 21 Key and start hunting down its location.

SAM site

There is a chance that the Key could appear in SAM sites. These sites are marked with a white missile icon on the Tac map for players to identify. Players will have to clear out the SAM site and defeat the entire resistance force that guards the location. After activating the console, a countdown will begin and enemy reinforcements will start pouring in as players fight off the waves of enemies.

As soon as the countdown hits zero, missiles will begin firing, taking down airplanes which will then drop supply crates. Players can loot these crates and get their hands on a Building 21 Key.

Airplane supply drops

Players can opt for a less challenging path and wait for the game to automatically release public supply drops. These drops will be marked with a yellow dollar ($) sign on the Tac map for players to identify and navigate. They usually come in after the 10-minute mark of playing a single DMZ session, where players can loot and prepare strategies to occupy one of the supply drops.

Commander Helo

This is perhaps one of the most challenging tasks in the DMZ mode as players will need to take down the heavy class helo on their own. The Commander Helo can also be shot down using a SAM site instead of players wasting resources and broadcasting their location on the map. The Commander Helo will be marked with a white skull icon on the Tac map for players to track and find.

These are the most efficient methods which allow one to acquire the Building 21 Key and horde the insurmountable loot present inside. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as updates from Activision and its latest titles.

Poll : 0 votes