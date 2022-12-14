All Legion Faction missions and subsequent rewards in Warzone 2 DMZ

There are a lot of missions and challenges that you can complete in Warzone 2 DMZ. The new extraction mode of the battle royale title has some of the most difficult AI mobs that you will need to overcome to successfully finish the various faction missions.

Faction missions in DMZ are a great way to obtain a good amount of loot and resources. They are also a great source of experience points, which help with the Battle Pass grind and make it easier to unlock the various tiers in the game.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Two teams of three H2H on ATVs

The first to five goals wins

Shock Sticks are your friend



Read bit.ly/S1WarzoneCup It’s called Warzone Cup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff 🦵Two teams of three H2H on ATVsThe first to five goals winsShock Sticks are your friendRead #CODBlog for all the details It’s called Warzone Cup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff 🦵⚽ Two teams of three H2H on ATVs⚽ The first to five goals wins⚽ Shock Sticks are your friendRead #CODBlog for all the details ➡️ bit.ly/S1WarzoneCup https://t.co/rDvHMNg8JR

Today’s guide lists the objectives and rewards of the various Legion Faction missions currently available in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Legion Faction missions and rewards in Warzone 2 DMZ

Tier 1 missions

Make Contact

Objectives:

Use Tac-map & ping one contract phone

Search one contract phone & download intel

Rewards:

Get Double XP Token (30 Minutes)

Get 5k XP

Locate & Scavenge

Objectives:

Search & loot five caches

Loot five items into your backpack

Rewards:

Get Pseudo Private Emblem

Get 5k XP

Al-Qatala Informant

Objectives:

Activate one UAV Tower

Loot five items into your backpack

Rewards:

Get M4 Contraband Weapon

Get 5k XP

Storm the Stronghold

Objectives:

Collect one Stronghold Keycard

Defeat one Stronghold of enemy combatants

Collect White Lotus intel in possession on Stronghold guards

Rewards:

Get Pendulum TAQ-56 Blueprint

Get 5k XP

Tier 2 missions

Big Spender

Objectives:

Collect 60k in cash

Use 60k at the Shop

Rewards:

Get Cavern Boat Dock Shack Key

Get 7.5k XP

Buried Barrels

Objectives:

Complete one Secure Radioactive Material contract

Loot four items from the radioactive caches

Rewards:

Get SP-R 208 Contraband

Get 7.5k XP

Junker

Objectives:

Destroy six vehicles

Rewards:

Get Pseudo Private Calling Card

Get 7.5k XP

Anti-Air

Objectives:

Capture one SAM Site

Hold until captured SAM Site shoot downs an airplane

Loot one supply drop

Rewards:

Get RPK Contraband

Get 7.5k XP

Key Elimination

Objectives:

Complete & Eliminate HVT contract

Loot one key found on an HVT or anywhere else

Use one key to access a locked space

Rewards:

Get Fanning Konig Calling Card

Get 7.5k XP

Data Collection

Objectives:

Search and loot one Computer

Extract four Thumb Drives

Extract five Hard Drives

Rewards:

Get FTAC Recon Contraband

Get 7.5k XP

Frame Job

Objectives:

Buy one LTV with a turret at a Shop

Use the LTV turret & Eliminate 10 enemies located in Ahkdar Village

Destroy LTV located in Mawizeh Marsh

Rewards:

Get Anonymous Koning Skin

Get 15k XP

Tier 3 missions

Fort Scout

Objectives:

Go to El Bagra Fortress

Loot 12 caches located in El Bagra Fortress

Defeat 30 enemies located in El Bagra Fortress

Rewards:

Get 50 GS Contraband

Get 10k XP

Dead Drop

Objectives:

Go to Al-Mazrah City

Transfer 20 pieces of lethal equipment to the dumpster dead drop located in the Sarwana Hotel alley, i.e. situated north side of the Al-Mazrah City Post Office

Rewards:

Get Traveler’s Luggage Key

Get 10k XP

Commanding Intel

Objectives:

Obtain one Secure Intel contract

Finish one Secure Intel contract to reveal the location of a Commander

Eliminate the Commander

Rewards:

Get Observers Emblem

Get 10k XP

Good Fortune

Objectives:

Access Room 302 located on the top floor of the Sawah Hotel

Loot and collect the golden 50 GS from Room 302 located in the Sawah Hotel

Rewards:

Get TAQ-M Contraband

Get 10k XP

Tactical Extraction

Objectives:

Collect 13 Gas Grenades

Collect 11 Flash Grenades

Collect seven Snapshot Grenades

Rewards:

Get B.C. Toolbox Key

Get 10k XP

Recon Flyover

Objectives:

Collect one Recon Drone

Tag 20 enemies by using a Recon Drone at Hafid Port

Eliminate 30 enemies at Hafid Port

Rewards:

Get Signal 50 Contraband

Get 10k XP

No Rushing

Objectives:

Eliminate 10 enemies located at Al Malik Terminal by using a SAKIN MG38 along with a 150-Round Box Magazine & Soshki bipod

Shoot down three reinforcement choppers located at Al Malik Terminal by using a SAKIN MG38 along with a 150-Round Box Magazine & Soshki bipod

Rewards:

Get Tycoon Basilisk Blueprint

Get 20k XP

Tier 4

Pyromaniac

Objectives:

Transfer 20 Gas Cans to dead drop located at the train depot between Al Safwa Quarry & Rohan Oil

Collect 24 Molotovs or 24 Thermite Grenades

Collect 23 Lighters, Comic Books, Bandages, or Documents

Rewards:

Get 2x XP Token

Get 15k XP

Joy Ride

Objectives:

Eliminate 30 enemies while being on the roof of a moving vehicle in Al Sharim Pass

Eliminate 30 enemies while leaning out of a moving vehicle in Sarrif Bay

Collect 23 Lighters, Comic Books, Bandages, or Documents

Rewards:

Get TAQ-M Contraband

Get 15k XP

Intelligence Control

Objectives:

Obtain five UAV Towers active at the same time

Rewards:

Get Hydro Island Computer Key

Get 15k XP

Junkyard

Objectives:

Destroy seven vehicles in close succession (4 times)

Rewards:

Get Observers Calling Card

Get 15k XP

Last Minute Evac

Objectives:

Obtain one Durable Gas Mask

Exfil three times by using the final exfil with 60k cash

Rewards:

Get 2x XP Token

Get 15k XP

Mechanic

Objectives:

Transfer 26 Blow Torches to the dead drop located at Mawizeh Marsh gas station

Transfer 30 Jumper Cables to the dead drop located at Mawizeh Marsh gas station

Transfer 14 Car Batteries to the dead drop located at north side of Al Malik International

Rewards:

Get RPK Contraband

Get 15k XP

Poisoned Well

Objectives:

Collect six Gas Grenades in 1 deployment

Throw six Gas Grenades into open water wells located at Zarqwa Hydroelectric in 1 deployment

Rewards:

Get Blood Soaked Konig Skin

Get 30k XP

Tier 5 missions

All Clear

Objectives:

Unlock five Strongholds in 1 deployment

Clear five Strongholds in 1 deployment

Rewards:

Get Lachmann-762 Contraband

Get 20k XP

All Fired Up

Objectives:

Collect 3500 Pistol/SMG ammo

Collect 6500 AR/LMG ammo

Collect 1200 Shotgun ammo

Rewards:

Get Punishment Calling Card

Get 20k XP

Battle Rivals

Objectives:

Eliminate 81 enemies located in Sa’id City by using an FTac Recon along with a Thermo-Optic X9 attached

Eliminate 30 operators with an FTac Recon by using a 419mm EXF Barrel attached

Rewards:

Get Special Ops Relay Station Key

Get 20k XP

Thirst for Knowledge

Objectives:

Finish five contracts each in less than 1 minute

Rewards:

Get Swamp Gas Vehicle Skin

Get 20k XP

Good Prep

Objectives:

Transfer 90 Gas Masks to any dumpster dead drop

Collect 100 Radiation Blockers

Rewards:

Get Expedite 12 Contraband

Get 20k XP

Nail in the Coffins

Objectives:

Park one vehicle at all four gas stations located in Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Plant one charge at each gas station located in Zarqwa Hydroelectric along with a parked vehicle

Once all charges are set, climb to the 2nd level of the radio tower located in Zarqwa Hydroelectric & detonate the charges

Rewards:

Get Harbinger FTac Recon Weapon Blueprint

Get 40k XP

Warzone 2 allows players to make the most of their time in the DMZ mode by helping them obtain additional loot and rewards for completing the various Faction missions. As mentioned earlier, these objectives are some of the best ways to gain experience points in battle pass progression.

Poll : 0 votes