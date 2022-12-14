All Legion Faction missions and subsequent rewards in Warzone 2 DMZ

There are a lot of missions and challenges that you can complete in Warzone 2 DMZ. The new extraction mode of the battle royale title has some of the most difficult AI mobs that you will need to overcome to successfully finish the various faction missions.
Faction missions in DMZ are a great way to obtain a good amount of loot and resources. They are also a great source of experience points, which help with the Battle Pass grind and make it easier to unlock the various tiers in the game.
Today’s guide lists the objectives and rewards of the various Legion Faction missions currently available in Warzone 2 DMZ.
Legion Faction missions and rewards in Warzone 2 DMZ
Tier 1 missions
Make Contact
Objectives:
- Use Tac-map & ping one contract phone
- Search one contract phone & download intel
Rewards:
- Get Double XP Token (30 Minutes)
- Get 5k XP
Locate & Scavenge
Objectives:
- Search & loot five caches
- Loot five items into your backpack
Rewards:
- Get Pseudo Private Emblem
- Get 5k XP
Al-Qatala Informant
Objectives:
- Activate one UAV Tower
- Loot five items into your backpack
Rewards:
- Get M4 Contraband Weapon
- Get 5k XP
Storm the Stronghold
Objectives:
- Collect one Stronghold Keycard
- Defeat one Stronghold of enemy combatants
- Collect White Lotus intel in possession on Stronghold guards
Rewards:
- Get Pendulum TAQ-56 Blueprint
- Get 5k XP
Tier 2 missions
Big Spender
Objectives:
- Collect 60k in cash
- Use 60k at the Shop
Rewards:
- Get Cavern Boat Dock Shack Key
- Get 7.5k XP
Buried Barrels
Objectives:
- Complete one Secure Radioactive Material contract
- Loot four items from the radioactive caches
Rewards:
- Get SP-R 208 Contraband
- Get 7.5k XP
Junker
Objectives:
- Destroy six vehicles
Rewards:
- Get Pseudo Private Calling Card
- Get 7.5k XP
Anti-Air
Objectives:
- Capture one SAM Site
- Hold until captured SAM Site shoot downs an airplane
- Loot one supply drop
Rewards:
- Get RPK Contraband
- Get 7.5k XP
Key Elimination
Objectives:
- Complete & Eliminate HVT contract
- Loot one key found on an HVT or anywhere else
- Use one key to access a locked space
Rewards:
- Get Fanning Konig Calling Card
- Get 7.5k XP
Data Collection
Objectives:
- Search and loot one Computer
- Extract four Thumb Drives
- Extract five Hard Drives
Rewards:
- Get FTAC Recon Contraband
- Get 7.5k XP
Frame Job
Objectives:
- Buy one LTV with a turret at a Shop
- Use the LTV turret & Eliminate 10 enemies located in Ahkdar Village
- Destroy LTV located in Mawizeh Marsh
Rewards:
- Get Anonymous Koning Skin
- Get 15k XP
Tier 3 missions
Fort Scout
Objectives:
- Go to El Bagra Fortress
- Loot 12 caches located in El Bagra Fortress
- Defeat 30 enemies located in El Bagra Fortress
Rewards:
- Get 50 GS Contraband
- Get 10k XP
Dead Drop
Objectives:
- Go to Al-Mazrah City
- Transfer 20 pieces of lethal equipment to the dumpster dead drop located in the Sarwana Hotel alley, i.e. situated north side of the Al-Mazrah City Post Office
Rewards:
- Get Traveler’s Luggage Key
- Get 10k XP
Commanding Intel
Objectives:
- Obtain one Secure Intel contract
- Finish one Secure Intel contract to reveal the location of a Commander
- Eliminate the Commander
Rewards:
- Get Observers Emblem
- Get 10k XP
Good Fortune
Objectives:
- Access Room 302 located on the top floor of the Sawah Hotel
- Loot and collect the golden 50 GS from Room 302 located in the Sawah Hotel
Rewards:
- Get TAQ-M Contraband
- Get 10k XP
Tactical Extraction
Objectives:
- Collect 13 Gas Grenades
- Collect 11 Flash Grenades
- Collect seven Snapshot Grenades
Rewards:
- Get B.C. Toolbox Key
- Get 10k XP
Recon Flyover
Objectives:
- Collect one Recon Drone
- Tag 20 enemies by using a Recon Drone at Hafid Port
- Eliminate 30 enemies at Hafid Port
Rewards:
- Get Signal 50 Contraband
- Get 10k XP
No Rushing
Objectives:
- Eliminate 10 enemies located at Al Malik Terminal by using a SAKIN MG38 along with a 150-Round Box Magazine & Soshki bipod
- Shoot down three reinforcement choppers located at Al Malik Terminal by using a SAKIN MG38 along with a 150-Round Box Magazine & Soshki bipod
Rewards:
- Get Tycoon Basilisk Blueprint
- Get 20k XP
Tier 4
Pyromaniac
Objectives:
- Transfer 20 Gas Cans to dead drop located at the train depot between Al Safwa Quarry & Rohan Oil
- Collect 24 Molotovs or 24 Thermite Grenades
- Collect 23 Lighters, Comic Books, Bandages, or Documents
Rewards:
- Get 2x XP Token
- Get 15k XP
Joy Ride
Objectives:
- Eliminate 30 enemies while being on the roof of a moving vehicle in Al Sharim Pass
- Eliminate 30 enemies while leaning out of a moving vehicle in Sarrif Bay
- Collect 23 Lighters, Comic Books, Bandages, or Documents
Rewards:
- Get TAQ-M Contraband
- Get 15k XP
Intelligence Control
Objectives:
- Obtain five UAV Towers active at the same time
Rewards:
- Get Hydro Island Computer Key
- Get 15k XP
Junkyard
Objectives:
- Destroy seven vehicles in close succession (4 times)
Rewards:
- Get Observers Calling Card
- Get 15k XP
Last Minute Evac
Objectives:
- Obtain one Durable Gas Mask
- Exfil three times by using the final exfil with 60k cash
Rewards:
- Get 2x XP Token
- Get 15k XP
Mechanic
Objectives:
- Transfer 26 Blow Torches to the dead drop located at Mawizeh Marsh gas station
- Transfer 30 Jumper Cables to the dead drop located at Mawizeh Marsh gas station
- Transfer 14 Car Batteries to the dead drop located at north side of Al Malik International
Rewards:
- Get RPK Contraband
- Get 15k XP
Poisoned Well
Objectives:
- Collect six Gas Grenades in 1 deployment
- Throw six Gas Grenades into open water wells located at Zarqwa Hydroelectric in 1 deployment
Rewards:
- Get Blood Soaked Konig Skin
- Get 30k XP
Tier 5 missions
All Clear
Objectives:
- Unlock five Strongholds in 1 deployment
- Clear five Strongholds in 1 deployment
Rewards:
- Get Lachmann-762 Contraband
- Get 20k XP
All Fired Up
Objectives:
- Collect 3500 Pistol/SMG ammo
- Collect 6500 AR/LMG ammo
- Collect 1200 Shotgun ammo
Rewards:
- Get Punishment Calling Card
- Get 20k XP
Battle Rivals
Objectives:
- Eliminate 81 enemies located in Sa’id City by using an FTac Recon along with a Thermo-Optic X9 attached
- Eliminate 30 operators with an FTac Recon by using a 419mm EXF Barrel attached
Rewards:
- Get Special Ops Relay Station Key
- Get 20k XP
Thirst for Knowledge
Objectives:
- Finish five contracts each in less than 1 minute
Rewards:
- Get Swamp Gas Vehicle Skin
- Get 20k XP
Good Prep
Objectives:
- Transfer 90 Gas Masks to any dumpster dead drop
- Collect 100 Radiation Blockers
Rewards:
- Get Expedite 12 Contraband
- Get 20k XP
Nail in the Coffins
Objectives:
- Park one vehicle at all four gas stations located in Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- Plant one charge at each gas station located in Zarqwa Hydroelectric along with a parked vehicle
- Once all charges are set, climb to the 2nd level of the radio tower located in Zarqwa Hydroelectric & detonate the charges
Rewards:
- Get Harbinger FTac Recon Weapon Blueprint
- Get 40k XP
Warzone 2 allows players to make the most of their time in the DMZ mode by helping them obtain additional loot and rewards for completing the various Faction missions. As mentioned earlier, these objectives are some of the best ways to gain experience points in battle pass progression.