Warzone 2 Combat Records feature indefinitely postponed, developers promise leaderboard in the future

It has been one month since the release of Warzone 2, and Activision has been rolling out updates to improve the experience. Many game-breaking issues have been fixed, while performance has improved on most platforms.

Season 1 Reloaded is set to launch on December 14, 2022, bringing in new features, bug fixes, and weapon balancing. The Combat Records feature was supposed to be implemented with this update, but Activision changed its mind at the last minute and delayed it due to unforeseen issues.

Warzone 2's Combat Records feature is indefinitely delayed due to accuracy of data population

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Although previously announced, Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will not be launching with Season 01 Reloaded due to the accuracy of the data population. However, we continue to work on this feature and the implementation of Leaderboards and will provide an update when available. Although previously announced, Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will not be launching with Season 01 Reloaded due to the accuracy of the data population. However, we continue to work on this feature and the implementation of Leaderboards and will provide an update when available.

The biggest update for Warzone 2 is just a few hours away, but the highly anticipated Combat Records feature has been indefinitely delayed due to the accuracy of the data population. This means that Infinity Ward has not gathered all the data required to accurately present the leaderboards.

When announced, this feature was met with frustration, as the developers revealed that none of the statistics from the launch of Warzone 2 until the release of Season 1 Reloaded had been tracked.

Hence, the players' W/L ratio, K/D ratio, and more statistics from November 16, 2022, to December 14, 2022, have not been recorded. They will, therefore, not reflect upon the leaderboards once the feature is launched.

KRNG Espresso @eColiEspresso @CallofDuty I mean... We had this down *at launch* for a decade with some titles providing much more in depth stats than what is coming, the regularity of this issue in the last few years is baffling... @CallofDuty I mean... We had this down *at launch* for a decade with some titles providing much more in depth stats than what is coming, the regularity of this issue in the last few years is baffling...

The fact that players' statistics haven't been tracked at all has angered the community, more so after the unexpected delay of the Combat Records feature.

The developers have not made it clear whether players' statistics will finally start being tracked after the release of the major update or if they will have to wait until the Combat Records feature is implemented.

Since there is currently no way to look at your statistics, players are dependent on the developers to communicate the full picture of tracking wins, kills, and everything in between.

Lucky Chamu @LuckyChamu



Does anyone know will my stats start tracking tomorrow, I just won’t be able to see it? Or? @CallofDuty Although this sucks, I apperciate the communication.Does anyone know will my stats start tracking tomorrow, I just won’t be able to see it? Or? @CallofDuty Although this sucks, I apperciate the communication. Does anyone know will my stats start tracking tomorrow, I just won’t be able to see it? Or?

It is currently unknown when this feature will be implemented into the game, but according to the developers, they will continue to work on it and provide an update as soon as possible.

The next major update for Warzone 2 will be the launch of Season 2, which is in February of 2023. However, players can expect the feature to be implemented beforehand via a smaller update.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is set to launch at 10:00 am PT on December 14, 2022. It will bring in a never-seen-before game mode called Raids and a limited-time mode called Warzone Cup.

Poll : 0 votes