Combat Records is one of the most anticipated features coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the mid-season update. It will help players track their K/D ratio, W/L ratio, best guns, highest killstreaks, and more.

This feature was introduced to multiplayer game modes in Modern Warfare 2 via an update, but not to the battle royale, which will unfortunately only start tracking the statistics after Season 1 Reloaded goes live on December 14.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been out for almost a month and has been receiving regular updates that fix various bugs and glitches. However, its first major content update is due next week on December 14. Season 1 Reloaded will bring in various features while also addressing game-breaking issues.

Combat Records is coming to Warzone 2 but will not reflect the full picture

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone None of your Warzone stats you’ve accomplished so far will count once combat records are added on December 14th.



Some actual bullshit for those out their grinding wins for leaderboards all this time. Some people already have as many as 400 that won’t count. None of your Warzone stats you’ve accomplished so far will count once combat records are added on December 14th. Some actual bullshit for those out their grinding wins for leaderboards all this time. Some people already have as many as 400 that won’t count. https://t.co/wJupchSsxZ

Before the Combat Records feature was implemented in Modern Warfare 2, two weeks after the game's release, players' kills, wins, losses, and everything in between were already being tracked. The update, which went live on November 16, allowed them to be shown in one place.

However, none of the players' competitive statistics in Warzone 2 have been tracked since the release of the battle royale on November 16. This has saddened many who have been stat-padding and getting the best records to show off once the feature does go live.

According to Activision:

"The statistics present in the Warzone 2.0 Combat Record will only be from the activation date forward, and will not include statistics from Season 01 launch through Season 01 Reloaded (November 16 to December 14)."

A new "Battle Royale" tab will be added under the Combat Records section which will start tracking kills, deaths, wins, losses, killstreaks, best guns, and more in Warzone starting from the release of Season 1 Reloaded.

There is currently no way to check battle royale statistics from November 16 to December 14 as none of the third-party websites or applications have access to the data either. Players can only hope that Activision has been tracking their matches, and will update the Combat Records feature in the future to reflect the full picture.

The Season 1 Reloaded update is set to be released on December 14, and will bring in a lot of new content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, including Raids, a never-seen-before mode.

Poll : 0 votes