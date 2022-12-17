Warzone 2 DMZ Building 21: Where to find and how to open

Building 21 has become popular in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode since Season 1 Reloaded commenced. Activision has maintained their reputation of adding interesting content for players with every major update. This helps to keep things fresh, and the same has taken place with the latest set of changes.

The curiosity surrounding Building 21 isn't just because the location is an important POI in the game. Call of Duty titles have historically been about guns, and the latest spot comes with a new blueprint to unlock. This has made it a hot zone for all players going for the DMZ mode.

While some can always find it on their own, it's always helpful to know the proper location beforehand. This will allow Warzone 2 players to concentrate their efforts and save time in doing so. It becomes even more paramount since escaping DMZ is of prime importance to keep the blueprint.

Warzone 2's Building 21 has become a popular spot for the community in a very short time

The biggest mystery surrounding Building 21 in Al-Mazrah comes from its secretive nature. At the time of writing, there is no sure shot way of knowing exactly where the structure has been added and there's even more secrecy when trying to access it.

It's already known that players will need a keycard to access this particular POI in the DMZ mode. The mechanics are similar to how Black Sites and Strongholds work in the same mode in Warzone 2. Unlike these two regions, the key to Building 21 is much rarer. Moreover, there's no concrete solution to finding one.

Some community members have claimed that the key can be found by killing AI enemies in supply drops. There have been such claims about high-level AI opponents in other POIs as well. Unfortunately, there isn't enough evidence to suggest this is a sure-shot process. If anything, getting the access key to Building 21 seems to rely completely on luck for now.

The bigger mystery at the moment is the exact location of the building. Al-Mazrah itself is a pretty complex city to begin with due to the increased number of POIs in the DMZ mode. Adding a new one in the middle of the city could be an overkill that Activision would like to avoid. It should be noted that the exact location is yet to be revealed.

Some players have suggested that the new POI lies somewhere on the outskirts of Al-Mazrah. This seems likely to be the case, given the concentration of the existing POIs in the middle of the city. Building 21, being in the middle of all of these, will be severely problematic for several reasons. Hence, the suggestion that the zone is present on the outskirts seems to be the likely outcome.

It seems that Activision has deliberately planned to keep things mysterious for the time being. This could be an interesting opportunity for players to find the location for themselves and ensure that it won't become overcrowded in matches.

The new spot will be part of several additions made as part of Season 1 Reloaded, and it remains to be seen if it becomes more discoverable in the coming days.

