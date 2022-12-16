Problems surfacing in games is not an uncommon occurrence, especially for a large map-based multiplayer title like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

A new bug has started plaguing the gaming experience for players as it displays "Your profile was signed out" and kicks them out of the game. This is a peculiar problem that hadn't occurred before and has suddenly emerged to disrupt various sessions.

Let’s take a closer look at the error and how to possibly fix this recurring issue for players in Warzone 2.

Exploring potential fixes and reasons to "Your profile was signed out" bug in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest addition to the battle royale genre after its predecessor rooted itself as a dominant title in the esports scene. It features all the changes that were introduced with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and kickstarted the first season for both the games.

Warzone 2 launched without many hiccups and introduced players to the new combat and looting mechanics on the Al Mazrah map. Several issues surfaced after a while, but the developers deployed targeted fixes swiftly and addressed most of the critical ones alongside the release of the Season 1 Reloaded update.

These in-game issues and bugs generally originate from one or both sides, meaning that the fault could be local or it could be on the server’s side. The "Your profile was signed out" problem seems to be a mixed issue where the local game client could not properly interact with the online services.

Possible fixes

The workaround for this issue in Warzone 2 seems to be limited as no official updates have been deployed to fix it. As such, these fixes are not guaranteed to work for every individual as the error seems to majorly occur for console users. You can follow the methods listed below and try them out to resolve the issue.

Exit the game and shut down the game client.

Wait for a few minutes and restart the game client.

This should enter you directly inside the main menu without the error popping up again.

The next workaround is less orthodox and might even seem strange to some players. Though it is unusual, the fix seems to have worked for quite a few.

Launch Warzone 2.

Head over to the Settings tab and click on the Audio Settings option.

Click on Channels and change the Game Voice Channel to Party Only instead of All Lobby.

This setting will allow you to listen only to the comms. of your teammates instead of being able to listen to the open mics of everyone on the map.

Possible reasons

The most common and probable reasoning why this strange error is occurring in Warzone 2 would be the game client being unable to link up with the online servers that validate a player's account.

The issue might also be completely local where a certain function is not working at its full efficiency and is forcing the account to sign out without warning.

The publisher is yet to officially address this issue. Players can take the initiative to follow the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and Infinity Ward to monitor regular updates as they cover the identified and resolved problems.

This concludes the ways that a player can try and fix the "Your profile was signed out" error. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we follow all the developments around Activision closely.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes