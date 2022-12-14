A new bug has surfaced in Warzone 2, where players cannot get their hands on the weapon they want while browsing through the Buy Station weapons menu. This is an unexpected issue as the feature had previously been working fine, but now something seems to be broken.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision's latest in the BR genre, launched after the grand success of Modern Warfare 2 as it saw record-breaking sales. Both titles share a platform that enables cross-progression and stunning visual details that bring the game to life.

Warzone 2 buy station gives random weapons

The life of a player dropping in Warzone 2 is tough as they have to pick up ground loot and collect a massive amount of cash before even thinking about getting one of the weapons from their loadouts. Even after amassing lots of cash, players can only buy the primary slot weapon from each of their loadouts and not the complete loadout, unlike Waronze 2's predecessor.

You can utilize a few ways to get their hands on their entire preferred loadout, but it can be tedious and risky simultaneously. A better grade of weapons and utilities can ensure certain advantages over enemy operators.

Buy Station bug

The Buy Station bug is a confusing in-game issue as it does not allow players to buy the weapon they want. The weapon will also be displayed on the menu of the buy station, but clicking on your choice can sometimes give you an entirely different gun.

Considering each weapon costs a whopping $5000 in-game currency, getting the wrong weapon, even if players make the correct selection, is a huge loss and can impact the game adversely. The feature was working as intended, but it seems that the developers got another bug that they need to address rather quickly.

How to fix

The Buy Station bug seems to be occurring for most players who do not have ten weapon loadouts in Warzone 2. The only current workaround for this in-game bug is that players should create and fill all ten loadout slots with preferred weapons and then jump back into the lobbies.

However, this is not a confirmed fix and might not work for some players as it is not an official fix. Players can also try restarting Warzone 2, as sometimes a fresh boot seems to kick everything in place if all else fails.

There have been no official announcements from the publisher's side addressing the Buy Station bug. Players can follow the official social media pages of Call of Duty and Infinity Ward to check for regular updates. Without an official statement, we cannot be sure about the timeline for when a patch fixing this bug will be released.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and the most efficient weapon build guides as we closely follow all the recent developments around Activision's latest Battle Royale.

Poll : 0 votes