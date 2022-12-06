Activision's latest battle royale offering, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, features multiple changes and a stunning new map. The developers have introduced fundamental changes requiring players to follow a more tactical approach to the game.

Buy Stations is a pass-over feature that allows one to purchase equipment with the cash they gather on Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah. It is a frequently utilized feature that can also be used to buy back teammates if they fail to survive the revamped Gulag system.

At these stations, players can purchase primary weapons from in-game loadouts as standalone acquisitions. Through this method, they will only acquire the first slot weapon and not the entire loadout.

Recently, a Warzone 2 player uploaded a clip to TikTok with a method to obtain a complete loadout drop for $2000 in-game currency.

Warzone 2 in-game Buy Station glitch makes Loadout markers purchasable

(Via shockmcc on TikTok) This guy managed to buy a loadout from a buy station in Warzone 2 for $2000.(Via shockmcc on TikTok) This guy managed to buy a loadout from a buy station in Warzone 2 for $2000. 👀(Via shockmcc on TikTok) https://t.co/Z1GNrZEKn1

Being a new game, Warzone 2 players can expect several changes as time progresses. Multiple in-game issues and bugs surfaced in the days following the title's global release.

In the clip, we can see that the player purchased a loadout marker in the equipment section of the Buy Station for $3000 lower than the cost of a single weapon acquisition. This could be a slip-up from the developers' end and not a change that was meant to be available in the current game.

Buy station loadouts

Players can get their hands on both weapons from a loadout with ample cash loot and access to the Buy Station. They will need to make two loadouts in the game — one with the primary weapon in the first slot and the second with the secondary weapon in the primary slot.

Drop into a new lobby, gather at least $10000 in-game, and then head to a buy station. Accessing the weapon purchase menu will list the primary slot guns in two separate loadouts with the same price tag of $5000 each.

Other alternatives

Players can secure one of the multiple public loadout drops spread throughout the map after the circle starts to collapse. However, this is a risky operation as their locations are marked on the Tac map for the entire lobby. Looting these drops usually leaves the operator quite vulnerable and prone to a quick death.

Another adventurous alternative is clearing out AI-controlled strongholds as they unlock across the map in different positions. The locations are marked with a castle-like icon, which will turn red if it's under attack.

Clearing out a stronghold allows players to quickly get their hands on a complete loadout that can significantly increase their chances of winning.

All purchasable items from Buy Station

Players can buy multiple pieces of equipment from the Buy Stations, provided they have gathered enough cash and the item is available (not out of stock). Here is a list of all the items that can be bought in Warzone 2.

Gear

Armor Plate - $400

Stim - $400

Throwing Knife - $500

C4 Equipment - $700

3-Plate Armor Vest - $1,400

Trophy System - $1,650

Armor Box - $2,000

Revive Pistol - $2,400

Anti-Armor Rounds - 2,400

Durable Gas Mask - $2,900

Battle Rage - $2,900

UAV - $4,000

Weapons

Primary weapons from every loadout will be available for $5000 in-game currency in this section. By default, the following guns are available:

M4 (Assault Rifle)

Lachmann-556 (Assault Rifle)

Lachmann-762 (Battle Rifle)

LM-S (Marksman Rifle)

Signal 50 (Sniper Rifle)

Rapp H (Light Machine Gun)

Lachmann Sub (Sub Machine Gun)

FSS Hurricane (Sub Machine Gun)

Expedite 12 (Shotgun)

This is how players can get ahold of their favorite loadout in Warzone 2. Developers might bring back the personal loadout system, but the confirmation lies in the hands of Activision.

