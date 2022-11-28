Warzone 2 game_ship.exe error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Warzone 2 might be enjoying high player counts, there are plenty of in-game bugs that need to be addressed swiftly. While the developers are busy nerfing weapon attachments and XP glitches, the community is frustrated by these strange errors and issues.

Given that Warzone 2 has just launched, it's understandable that the game will have bugs. Unfortunately, the number of bugs is staggering, and many within the community have expressed their displeasure about it. Some of these bugs arrive in the form of errors, with the game_ship.exe error being one such error that fans may encounter in Warzone 2. Here's how players can potentially fix this error.

Why does the game_ship.exe error occur in Warzone 2?

While it's currently unclear why this error occurs in the game, the common understanding is that it happens due to an issue with the file detection system. For some reason, the launcher fails to detect essential files from the game's directory.

When this error appears, the resulting dialog box will ask players to verify their game files and reinstall those files before launching the game the next time. Depending on the launcher that players are using, the file verification system might vary.

Possible fixes for the game_ship.exe error

To verify the game's files on the Battle.net launcher, players will need to follow these steps:

Players will first have to open the Battle.net launcher and navigate to the Warzone 2 tab.

With the game selected, players will be able to see a big blue launch button on the bottom left corner of the launcher.

Beside this launch button, there should be a cog wheel icon.

When this cog wheel is clicked, players should find an option that says 'Scan and repair.'

Clicking on it should automatically verify the game files.

To verify the files on Steam, here's what players will have to do:

Players will have to first launch Steam and then navigate to their library.

From the list of titles on the left hand side of the screen, players will have to select Warzone 2.

There should be a cog wheel on the right hand side of the screen on the resulting page that opens.

Players will have to click on the cog wheel and then access Properties. This should open up a new dialogue box.

On the resultant dialogue box, players will have to click on the Local Files tab on the left hand column, and then click on the Verify Files option.

These steps should most likely fix the issue at hand. But on the off chance that it doesn't work, players will have to reinstall the game. Before reinstalling the game, players can try and see if all their files are updated, especially their graphics drivers. There are dedicated software options, such as Nvidia's GeForce Experience, that players can use to keep track of their graphics drivers.

Incomplete Windows updates can also cause this issue. Players must ensure that their Windows version is updated. Some players affected by this error in Warzone 2 havesuggested that Windows 11 might be an issue and that downgrading back to Windows 10 could potentially fix this problem.

If all the steps mentioned above don't work, players will need to submit a ticket to the game's developers. For now, it's unclear how many individuals are affected by this issue. If it's a widespread issue, the developers will likely issue a patch to fix it.

