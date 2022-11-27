Warzone 2's fan-favorite attachment completely nerfed by developers in the latest patch

It's just been over a week since Warzone 2 dropped for the global community. While the community received the game quite well, there were a lot of bugs that the developers needed to address at the very beginning.

The community anticipated that the developers would address these issues in the first patch. That was not the case with the first patch. Instead of fixing some of the game's major bugs, the developers nerfed a fan-favorite attachment in Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Developers nerf armor-piercing rounds in Warzone 2

One of Warzone 2's most appealing features was the inclusion of armor-piercing rounds. These rounds had the ability to sever armor plates like a hot knife through butter. Since the community discovered these armor-piercing rounds, they have become the focal point of most loadouts in-game.

With the ability to purchase weapon attachments from in-game buy stations, most of the community purchased armor-piercing round upgrades if they hadn't already equipped these into their loadout before dropping into Al Mazrah. Despite their popularity, the developers nerfed these rounds.

At the time of writing, armor-piercing rounds only dealt piercing damage to armored vehicles. With the most recent patch, the piercing damage these rounds dealt to the enemy was removed. Unfortunately, this has been labelled as a highly contentious fix, similar to the Eager Edge perk fix in Destiny 2.

After many players were skipping entire encounters with the help of swords with the Eager Edge perk, Eager Edge was fixed in Destiny 2. Because the game was plagued by severe bugs, the community felt this perk did not need to be fixed.

The Warzone 2 community also felt that the nerf was unnecessary because there were a lot of bugs that needed more attention. Here's why the community feels that it's a problem.

Prior to the nerf, players could enter Al Mazrah with a standard five-attachment loadout for their weapon. However, thanks to the game's buy stations, players could purchase these armor-piercing rounds as an additional upgrade. Furthermore, this upgrade is still $4,000, which is quite expensive given that it currently works against vehicles.

Because Warzone 2 is still in its early stages of development, the developers may be experimenting with a variety of options right now. It's unclear whether or not this nerf will be reversed, but the community is furious.

While this was one controversial nerf, players say, yet another nerf which was also controversial to an extent, as dubbed by the community. The Most Wanted contracts had an XP glitch that quickly helped players level up their weapons. The developers have fixed the issue, but the community feels that they should have addressed the bugs present in the game before going on to fix these XP glitches.

Warzone 2 is free to play right now and is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Poll : 0 votes