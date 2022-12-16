The DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode was released alongside Activision’s latest Battle Royale title, which kickstarted the inaugural season for all the games in the series. This mode provides a survival mode experience and offers a fresh perspective in the entire Call of Duty saga.

One of the most anticipated locations that will open up in DMZ mode is Building 21. The publisher has guaranteed it will be the most dangerous place on the map, but those who clear it can get their hands on high-tier loot along with the brand-new weapon.

The secure location can be expected to have guards armed to their teeth and present a formidable challenge for the players while clearing through the buildings to gain the best of loot.

Read on for details on locating this mysterious Building 21 in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode.

DMZ mode Building 21 location

The DMZ game mode takes place on the Warzone 2 map called Al Mazrah and features a myriad of Points of Interest (POIs) that contain several buildings which offer guns and equipment. One can loot up the contraband items they find and use them in another session.

The amount of resistance players have to deal with in this sandbox mode is challenging. Teams with better gear usually enjoy the upper hand over other teams and can afford to take up gunfights, considering the penalties in the DMZ mode are severe.

Building 21 and its access

Building 21 has been described as a biological laboratory with a massive layout and greenery. The building will reportedly have multiple rooms that will require keycards for access and some places where players can walk in directly. The entire building has been announced to be a treasure trove of high-tier contraband weapons and weapon blueprints that can be utilized in other game modes.

As per the official announcement, Building 21 has not been added to the map yet, and the developers will be silently releasing it in between and leaving out the details of its location. We know a few facts about this POI in DMZ mode - it will be heavily guarded by AI Combatants. Furthermore, it will be a large building considering the amount of loot it can hold.

Players must get their hands on the Building 21 Keycard to enter this secure site. The Keycard is currently available in random locations and as a reward for completing contracts showing that the Lab's location is unknown.

Players would be wise to gear up and prepare contingencies for the worst before even thinking about entering the lab. Until Building 21 is released, they can start warming up by taking up contracts to eliminate the Chemist and clearing out strongholds.

This concludes with all the details we know about Building 21 in this game mode.

