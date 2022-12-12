The DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode was introduced alongside Warzone 2 when Activision launched its latest title. This game mode is still categorized with a “Beta” tag, which implies that the developers will release updates and fixes to provide a smoother and more pleasant experience.

The DMZ mode can be seen as Call of Duty’s interpretation of “Escape From Tarkov,” which provides a survival experience to the player base. It is a sandbox mode that allows players to take on different missions and drop in on the massive barren lands of Al Mazrah. A key feature of this mode is that players can carry over their loot from a previous session if they successfully extract it out of the mode without dying.

DMZ mode Radiation Blockers

Activision introduced a feature where players can permanently unlock a weapon if they can make it out alive from a DMZ session. The loot gathered from taking down AI combatants, containers, and contracts can be taken with the player when extracted. Weapon blueprints and “keys” could be permanently taken into the vault and stored for future use and to steal away high-tier contraband weapons.

M13B and the Chemist

The M13B Rifle is one of the most overpowered weapons in the DMZ mode, which all the players want to get their hands on. The challenge to obtain it is steep, and unprepared players can quickly lose their lives while attempting.

The weapon can only be acquired after beating and eliminating a person of interest, called the Chemist. It is tough to hunt this person down as he permanently resides and makes a base in Radiation Zone. This radiation zone can quickly dispose of the Chemist’s enemies as it decays the health pool of players.

The radiation zone appears randomly and can be identified on the Tac map as it shows up with a nuclear symbol and a yellow circle around it. The most efficient gear that can help a player get through this hazardous area is the Radiation Blocker.

There are a couple of ways that players can get their hands on this equipment after thoroughly looting the map in targeted areas. Here is a list of places that can contain these blockers and effectively ease a player’s way into the Chemist’s lair.

Hospitals and Medical centers

Hospitals in DMZ mode can contain radiation blockers but also have a chance of not appearing in those buildings. If players cannot find the equipment in hospital buildings, searching for it in the medical treatment tents scattered around Rohan Oil and Taraq Village can prove fruitful.

AI Combatants and enemy operators

After defeating the enemy forces in the DMZ mode, gathering the required loot can be a great source and sometimes will provide the much-needed Radiation Blockers. However, this is not a guaranteed method and only has a chance to drop after eliminating countless AI units.

Medicine Cabinets

DMZ players need to note that thoroughness is a prime requirement of the game mode, and not planning or sweeping through properly can entail hefty disadvantages. Players need to be sure to check all the medical cabinets generally present in the bathrooms as they have a chance to find the blockers in those as well.

Buy Station

The fastest method to get gear that resists radiation damage is by looting up as much cash as possible from the map and making your way to the Buy Station. Other players might have already cashed in and bought out radiation blockers, so it is wise to have haste if players want to utilize this strategy.

The Gas Masks provide 90 seconds of protection against radiation decay, whereas the Radiation Blockers can provide 120 seconds of resistance. Players should prepare to the maximum when attempting risky takes, as the penalties in DMZ mode are severe.

