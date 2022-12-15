How to solo queue for DMZ in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ is a unique game mode inspired by the popular title Escape of Tarkov. The primary objective in this mode is to drop, loot, survive, and exfiltrate. However, DMZ is optimized for a trio experience. Meaning by default, it allows a player to queue up with two more of their friends. Similarly, the enemies within the match will also be in a team of three.

Season 1 Reloaded patch notes specifically mentioned Trios and the ability of players to assimilate enemies to form a squad of a maximum of six members. This has led to the belief that solo queuing is impossible in DMZ after the mid-season update. However, that's not true. This guide will take a closer look at the procedure of playing the game mode in solos.

A step-by-step guide to solo queuing in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

While most players will be queuing up for the unique trio experience, some gamers might consider giving the game mode a shot at solos or duos. No doubt Warzone 2's DMZ mode is meant to be enjoyed with friends in trios, solo queueing provides a much more hardcore experience. It makes every moment strenuous, with users having to be observant of their surroundings and be on guard throughout their time in Al Mazrah.

Hence, for fans who want the adrenaline pump and put their skills to the test, here's how you can solo queue for DMZ in Warzone 2:

1) Launch Call of Duty HQ, and from the home screen, navigate to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ Beta.

2) Once you are in, toggle the Squad Fill button to off. The Squad Fill button will be right between the Deploy button and the new Token tracker.

Toggle button to turn off squad fill in DMZ (Image via Activision)

3) After you have successfully turned off Squad Fill. Proceed to select the Deploy button.

Make sure to select a contract beforehand before deploying. This will drop you into Al Mazrah's Exclusion Zone, where you stand against all the AI combatants and other players as they compete to loot and protect their territories.

Tips for surviving in solo DMZ

Solo queuing in DMZ is tough. Here are a few tips to make your DMZ endeavors a little more convenient:

Make sure to select Faction missions that can be completed singlehandedly such as Al Qatala Informant and Make Contact.

Avoid populated spaces to extract, such as the Caves or the Observatory.

Make it a priority to find an adequately sized backpack, Self Revive kit, Revive Pistol, and armor. If you are queuing alone, no one is coming to save you, so ensure that you are self-reliant even in the worst times.

Equip Tactical Equipment such as Stim to regenerate health and escape unfavorable situations quickly.

Lastly, use Field Upgrades such as Deployable Cover or Munitions Box.

Be prepared for a stressful experience with dangers lurking in every corner of the map. It is always advised to carry proper weapon loadouts and not stray further from the primary objective.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

