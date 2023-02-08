Frustrated Modern Warfare 2 players on Reddit demand the removal of the Survivor perk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision's latest take on the campaign plus multiplayer genre, and the developers have added tons of changes and advancements to it.

One of the mechanics that has seen a severe overhaul from what it was in the previous title of the series is the Perk system. Though the game shares quite a few perks with Modern Warfare 2019, it has also seen the introduction of a few new options.

Along with that, the developers have also added certain pre-prepared Perk Packages that suit certain combat styles in the title.

However, a large fraction of the playerbase is unhappy with some of the changes that have been implemented. The Survivor perk, which is one of the new additions, has been a source of headaches for players since the very launch of the game.

Modern Warfare 2 players appeal for the removal or alteration of the Survivor perk

Survivor is one of the new perks in Modern Warfare 2 and is the ultimate of the default Support Perk Package. It causes the operators to fall on their backs if they receive damage, which would have eliminated them if it was not equipped.

While in this downed state, they will be able to crawl away from the enemy's line of sight of and revive themselves. However, this revival has to be finished within 10 seconds or else they will bleed out. The revival duration will be much shorter if one of the teammates is reviving the downed player.

However, in this downed state, operators are neither immune from further damage from the enemy nor do they have any armament on hand to defend themselves, as was the case with Last Stand. As such, the enemy can definitely finish what they started, by finally killing the downed player to achieve a complete elimination.

The lack of a pistol to defend against opponents and the long self-revive time has caused this perk to gain infamy among the players. Many gamers who are no longer novices in Modern Warfare 2 consider it the most useless ultimate.

A call for the removal of Survivor

While the actual impact of the Survivor perk is definitely a matter among the players, it is even more frustrating when multiple opponents are using it in the same lobby.

One such case is highlighted in this article. A Redditor who goes by the username u/draculadarcula recently uploaded a video to the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit. The clip showcases them eliminating an enemy who had Survivor equipped multiple times in the span of a small interval.

The Redditor got so frustrated with killing the opponent multiple times that they demanded that the developers either remove the perk entirely or at least introduce a hard counter.

While commenting on the Reddit thread, another player whose username is u/INeedANerf, further explained the annoyance as whoever kills the downed opponent gets credit for the kill rather than the person who actually knocked down the enemy.

Another Redditor commented that the kill credit issue had been standardized in the industry a long time back when it was a major problem in Battlefirld 3. They were surprised that Infinity Ward, the developers of Modern Warfare 2, forgot to implement the simple fix for kill credit.

One Redditor also highlighted the fact that the perk is a major hindrance for the Orion camo grind. Players need to achieve a certain amount of longshots and double kills to complete the requirements of the camo challenges. The Survivor perk caused the person to lose quite a few of the double kills or longshots.

Redditor u/SuperArppis suggested that headshots should directly eliminate the opponents even if they have Survivor equipped. This is a wonderful suggestion that the developers can implement.

Another Redditor suggested that limb shot eliminations could be used as a trigger for Survivor. This will definitely reduce the rate at which it gets triggered.

User u/Insaneclown120 further emphasized the uselessness of this perk as it hardly gives any advantage to the players who are actually using it.

Many in the community are against the existence of this perk in Modern Warfare 2, while others have suggested quite a few solutions for the issue. It remains to be seen whether the developers will listen to the feedback from the community.

